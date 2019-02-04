NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans Expected To Make Counteroffer to Lakers For Anthony Davis

Get the latest news, updates and rumors from around the NBA as the trade deadline approaches.

By Scooby Axson
February 04, 2019

The trade deadline is just days away and while there have been some stunners, such as Kristaps Porzingis being traded to the Mavericks, expect more fireworks to occur before 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 7.

Porzingis' frustration with the New York Knicks was reported and within hours he was shipped off to Dallas and teams are looking to load up on cap friendly deals, but using those assets to go after one of the coveted free agents this summer.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis remains the biggest wild card out there as he wants out of New Orleans with the Lakers being the biggest suitors. The Lakers have made their initial contact with the Pelicans, but reportedly New Orleans has been "underwhelmed" by those first offers.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league below.

• DeAndre Jordan, who was traded in the Porzingis deal, would like to return to Los Angeles. Jordan spent his first 10 seasons with the Clippers, but a pairing with the Lakers isn't out of the question. (Dan Woike, Los Angeles Times)

• Another part of the Mavericks-Knicks deal, guard Wesley Matthews is receiving interest from several teams. Matthews is in the final year of his four–year, $70 million contract. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• The Kings are ‘willing to talk about’ trade center Willie Cauley-Stein. (Zach Lowe, ESPN.com)

• The Pelicans are considering countering the Lakers' offers for Anthony Davis later this week by asking for two first-round picks. (Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• Knicks president Steve Mills said the team had as many as eight possibilities for deals involving Porzingis. (Mike Vorkunov, The Athletic)

• Teams have called about Clippers guard Tobias Harris, but there is no indication that the team is willing to trade him. (Zach Lowe, ESPN.com)

• Kawhi Leonard says he is not worried about the future and will have free agent meetings at the appropriate time, after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer attended Sunday's game in Toronto. (Ryan Wolstat, Toronto Sun)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message