The trade deadline is just days away and while there have been some stunners, such as Kristaps Porzingis being traded to the Mavericks, expect more fireworks to occur before 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 7.

Porzingis' frustration with the New York Knicks was reported and within hours he was shipped off to Dallas and teams are looking to load up on cap friendly deals, but using those assets to go after one of the coveted free agents this summer.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis remains the biggest wild card out there as he wants out of New Orleans with the Lakers being the biggest suitors. The Lakers have made their initial contact with the Pelicans, but reportedly New Orleans has been "underwhelmed" by those first offers.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league below.

• DeAndre Jordan, who was traded in the Porzingis deal, would like to return to Los Angeles. Jordan spent his first 10 seasons with the Clippers, but a pairing with the Lakers isn't out of the question. (Dan Woike, Los Angeles Times)

• Another part of the Mavericks-Knicks deal, guard Wesley Matthews is receiving interest from several teams. Matthews is in the final year of his four–year, $70 million contract. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• The Kings are ‘willing to talk about’ trade center Willie Cauley-Stein. (Zach Lowe, ESPN.com)

• The Pelicans are considering countering the Lakers' offers for Anthony Davis later this week by asking for two first-round picks. (Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• Knicks president Steve Mills said the team had as many as eight possibilities for deals involving Porzingis. (Mike Vorkunov, The Athletic)

• Teams have called about Clippers guard Tobias Harris, but there is no indication that the team is willing to trade him. (Zach Lowe, ESPN.com)

• Kawhi Leonard says he is not worried about the future and will have free agent meetings at the appropriate time, after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer attended Sunday's game in Toronto. (Ryan Wolstat, Toronto Sun)