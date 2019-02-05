Sources: Kyrie Irving Frustrated With Being Linked to Anthony Davis Rumors

Kyrie Irving not happy about speculation concerning free agency and links to Anthony Davis trade rumors.

By Scooby Axson
February 05, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said he would wait until the free agent period begins on July 1 to address where he wants to play next season and owes no one anything when he finally makes that decision.

But the All-Star guard's patience is reportedly wearing thin when it comes to speculation and involvement in any trade discussions involving New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis.

According to SI.com's Chris Mannix, Irving is upset that his name is being linked to Davis.

Last week, Davis' agent, Rich Paul, informed the Pelicans that his client would not be signing a long-term deal with the team and that he would like to be traded, preferably by the Feb. 7 deadline.

Here is more from Mannix's report:

The root of his frustration, a former teammate of Irving’s told SI.com, could have little to do with Boston at all. Irving hates the narrative that other players (Kevin Durant in New York; Davis in Boston) can influence his decision, the ex-teammate said. He gets frustrated when he feels people are trying to manipulate him. In his mind, it doesn’t matter if it’s Davis or James—he’s going to do whatever he wants to do, and to assume otherwise is disrespectful.

Irving, who can opt out of his $21.3 million player option for 2019, is averaging 23.8 points, a career-high seven assists and 4.9 rebounds in 45 games this season for Boston, who are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

