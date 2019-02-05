Sources: Raptors Include Kyle Lowry in Trade Offer for Grizzlies Stars Mike Conley, Marc Gasol

Quickly

  • The Raptors called the Grizzlies to offer Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Lowry in a trade for Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, league sources told Sports Illustrated.
By Jake Fischer
February 05, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies have continued trade discussions on both franchise cornerstones Mike Conley and Marc Gasol in lead up to Thursday’s trade deadline. As has been widely reported, the Utah Jazz have initiated negotiations centered around Ricky Rubio involving a young player such as Dante Exum and Grayson Allen while the Detroit Pistons have called building packages around point guard Reggie Jackson.

MANNIX: Inside the Celtics' Pursuit of Anthony Davis

Perhaps of greatest intrigue, the Toronto Raptors have called Memphis offering Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Lowry for both of Conley and Gasol, league sources told Sports Illustrated. Memphis, sources said, would prefer to receive younger players such as OG Anunoby or draft assets in any exchange with Toronto that would send Conley north. The Grizzlies of course rejected Toronto’s initial offer.

Lowry has been made aware of Toronto’s negotiations involving him, according to once source close to the All-Star point guard.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message