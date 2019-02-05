An Oregon state representative wants to see the Portland Trail Blazers change their name to one that is more inclusive statewide.

According to The Oregonian's Gordon Friedman, Rep. E. Werner Reschke introduced House Concurrent Resolution 15 on Monday and calls for the Blazers to change their name to the Oregon Trail Blazers. The resolution states that "'Blazermania’ affects Oregonians from all walks of life and from every area of the state, regardless of the city they call home."

Reschke said renaming the NBA franchise would allow more Oregonians to embrace the team as their own. He cites teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Indiana Pacers as teams with names that aren't attached to a specific city.

"First, it is historically more accurate – but most importantly, the name ‘Oregon Trail Blazers’ is more inclusive,” Reschke said.

Reschke also emphasized that the Blazers are not just Portland's team, but are Oregon's as well.

The franchise was founded in 1970. Team owner Paul Allen passed away last October.