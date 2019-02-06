Anthony Davis Rumors: Pelicans Haven't Responded to Lakers' Most Recent Trade Proposal

Find out the latest news and rumors on Pelicans star Anthony Davis ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

By Jenna West
February 06, 2019

The NBA trade deadline is only one day away and plenty of speculation continues to mount over whether or not Pelicans star Anthony Davis will be on the move.

Davis requested a trade in late January after telling the Pelicans that he had no intention of signing a contract extension with the franchise. As rumors about Davis heated up, the Lakers emerged as a possible landing spot for him. However, it appears that the Pelicans and Lakers weren't on the same page about a trade scenario. The Celtics and Pelicans have also discussed a possible trade in June that could involve Jayson Tatum.

The Pelicans have until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to decide if they will trade Davis.

Here's the latest news and rumors on Anthony Davis ahead of the deadline:

• The Pelicans still haven't responded to the Lakers' most recent trade proposal for Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Davis has been medically cleared to play from his left index finger fracture. However, the Pelicans do not intend to play him before Thursday's trade deadline. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Celtics aren't "dangling" Tatum in front of New Orleans in a possible deal, but the Pelicans are under the impression that if Davis remains on the roster after the deadline, nothing is off the table. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• The Lakers reportedly pulled out of trade talks with the Pelicans over Davis because of New Orleans's "outrageous" requests. Los Angeles did not want to give up the six to eight draft picks New Orleans was asking for in exchange for Davis. The Lakers offered to send Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldewell-Pope to the Pelicans in a deal. (Broderick Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• Davis's representatives reportedly told the Pelicans that Davis would consider signing long-term deals with the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers if he is traded. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message