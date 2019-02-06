The NBA trade deadline is only one day away and plenty of speculation continues to mount over whether or not Pelicans star Anthony Davis will be on the move.

Davis requested a trade in late January after telling the Pelicans that he had no intention of signing a contract extension with the franchise. As rumors about Davis heated up, the Lakers emerged as a possible landing spot for him. However, it appears that the Pelicans and Lakers weren't on the same page about a trade scenario. The Celtics and Pelicans have also discussed a possible trade in June that could involve Jayson Tatum.

The Pelicans have until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to decide if they will trade Davis.

Here's the latest news and rumors on Anthony Davis ahead of the deadline:

• The Pelicans still haven't responded to the Lakers' most recent trade proposal for Davis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Davis has been medically cleared to play from his left index finger fracture. However, the Pelicans do not intend to play him before Thursday's trade deadline. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Celtics aren't "dangling" Tatum in front of New Orleans in a possible deal, but the Pelicans are under the impression that if Davis remains on the roster after the deadline, nothing is off the table. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• The Lakers reportedly pulled out of trade talks with the Pelicans over Davis because of New Orleans's "outrageous" requests. Los Angeles did not want to give up the six to eight draft picks New Orleans was asking for in exchange for Davis. The Lakers offered to send Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldewell-Pope to the Pelicans in a deal. (Broderick Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• Davis's representatives reportedly told the Pelicans that Davis would consider signing long-term deals with the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers if he is traded. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)