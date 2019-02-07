2019 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors and Reactions

Quickly

  • With the 2019 NBA trade deadline almost here, The Crossover is rounding up all of the latest news and rumors and providing instant reactions to all the reports.
February 06, 2019

The NBA’s second Christmas has arrived! It’s Trade Deadline day in the Association, which brings with it either fireworks or crushing disappointment, and rarely anything in between. By now, you should be aware of the broad strokes. All eyes are on Anthony Davis and the Pelicans to see if New Orleans will make a blockbuster move midseason as opposed to waiting until the summer (which increasingly appears to be the likeliest scenario.) Elsewhere, contending hopefuls like the Sixers and Rockets seem intent on beefing up before the playoffs, while more middle-of-the-pack teams such as Miami, Sacramento, Washington, and Dallas have already made moves. The Crossover staff will be following the action all day long. Check back in this space from now through the deadline for the latest rumors and instant reactions to everything deadline related.

12:00 AM: The Wizards are Tearing Down, Maybe? 

In the aftermath of John Wall’s Achilles injury, the Wizards finally appear to be headed for something resembling a reboot. They shipped Otto Porter to Chicago on Wednesday, then followed that up with a tax-ducking transaction, sending Markieff Morris to New Orleans for Wesley Johnson. Shams says Washington still has no plans to trade Bradley Beal, but then again Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said just last week Porter wouldn’t be traded. Washington may be worth keeping an eye on. In addition to Beal, Trevor Ariza and Jeff Green are pieces who could have some value to playoff-bound teams, though Ariza is apparently “enthusiastic” about remaning in D.C., says Woj. (Why? asks Rohan.)

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here are trade grades for Harrison Barnes to the Kings and Iman Shumpert to the Rockets. More to come. – Rohan Nadkarni

Leading into Thursday

• TRADE GRADES: The Clippers sent Tobias Harris to the 76ers in a pre-deadline blockbuster. Jeremy Woo grades the trade for both the contending Sixers and the reloading Clips.

• ROUNDTABLE: Which other NBA stars should demand a trade? The Crossover's staff looks around the league at stranded stars not named Anthony Davis.

• NO AD? What happens if the Lakers don't land Anthony Davis before the deadline? Rohan Nadkarni examines their boom-or-bust situation.

• BOSTON AND AD: Can the Celtics convince the Pelicans to keep Anthony Davis past the trade deadline? Chris Mannix goes behind the scenes in Boston.

• AND THE KNICKS: After trading Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas, what should the Knicks do next? One writer believes they should turn their attention to Kyrie Irving.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message