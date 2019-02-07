The NBA’s second Christmas has arrived! It’s Trade Deadline day in the Association, which brings with it either fireworks or crushing disappointment, and rarely anything in between. By now, you should be aware of the broad strokes. All eyes are on Anthony Davis and the Pelicans to see if New Orleans will make a blockbuster move midseason as opposed to waiting until the summer (which increasingly appears to be the likeliest scenario.) Elsewhere, contending hopefuls like the Sixers and Rockets seem intent on beefing up before the playoffs, while more middle-of-the-pack teams such as Miami, Sacramento, Washington, and Dallas have already made moves. The Crossover staff will be following the action all day long. Check back in this space from now through the deadline for the latest rumors and instant reactions to everything deadline related.

12:00 AM: The Wizards are Tearing Down, Maybe?

In the aftermath of John Wall’s Achilles injury, the Wizards finally appear to be headed for something resembling a reboot. They shipped Otto Porter to Chicago on Wednesday, then followed that up with a tax-ducking transaction, sending Markieff Morris to New Orleans for Wesley Johnson. Shams says Washington still has no plans to trade Bradley Beal, but then again Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said just last week Porter wouldn’t be traded. Washington may be worth keeping an eye on. In addition to Beal, Trevor Ariza and Jeff Green are pieces who could have some value to playoff-bound teams, though Ariza is apparently “enthusiastic” about remaning in D.C., says Woj. (Why? asks Rohan.)

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here are trade grades for Harrison Barnes to the Kings and Iman Shumpert to the Rockets. More to come. – Rohan Nadkarni

Leading into Thursday

