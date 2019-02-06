The Pistons are reportedly finalizing a trade to send Stanley Johnson to the Milwaukee Bucks for Thon Maker, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Wojnarowski added that the deal has been "agreed to in principle."

Pistons beat writer James Edwards III added that the trade is a "straight-up deal," with "no extras."

Johnson played one season of basketball for Arizona before being taken eighth overall by the Pistons in the 2015 draft. Johnson is averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in limited minutes–20.0 per game–for Detroit through 48 appearances and seven starts.

For his career, the 22-year-old small forward has averaged 7.0 points through four seasons.

Maker is in his third season with the Bucks. The 21-year-old Sudanese player was selected by Milwaukee by the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft. The 7'1" big man is averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists and the same number of blocks per game through 35 games played.

Detroit sits at 24–29 going into Friday's clash with the Knicks. The Bucks sit atop the East at 39–13. Milwaukee hosts the Wizards on Wednesday night.