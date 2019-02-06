The Heat have reportedly reached a deal to send guard Tyler Johnson to the Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Phoenix will send Ryan Anderson to Miami in return.

Shooting guard Wayne Ellington will also be sent to the Suns in the trade, Shams Charania of The Athletic added. Ellington is contributing 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season for the Heat. The 31-year-old has made 12 starts in 25 appearances.

Now in his fifth NBA season, Johnson is averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists through 44 games. The 6'4" guard has made 10 starts for Miami this season.

Johnson, 26, went undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft out of Fresno State. He joined Miami in the summer league that year, signing with the Heat in August. Johnson spent the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons hopping between the G League and short-term contracts with the Heat before signing a four-year, $50 million deal during the 2016 offseason.

Johnson is making $19,245,370 this season with a player option worth the same for next season.

Anderson is averaging 3.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for Phoenix. The 30-year-old forward has only appeared in 15 games for the Suns this season.