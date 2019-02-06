Knicks Remain NBA's Most Valuable Franchise for Fourth Straight Year on Forbes' List

The Knicks, Lakers, Warriors, Bulls and Celtics are the most top five most valuable NBA franchises.

By Jenna West
February 06, 2019

The Knicks remain the NBA's most valuable franchise for a fourth straight year and are worth $4 billion, according to Forbes.

The money magazine released its list of NBA team values for 2019 on Tuesday, sharing that the Knicks' value increased 11% from last year. The team ties the Yankees for the second-most valuable franchise in the nation. The Cowboys, worth $5 billion, are the top franchise.

Forbes cites the Knicks' $1 billion renovation to Madison Square Garden in 2013, the team's local cable deal and premium prices for tickets, suites and sponsorships for their ability to stay at the top of the NBA list.

The Lakers remain in second place on Forbes' list while worth $3.7 billion, up 12% from last year. The Warriors ($3.5 billion), Bulls ($2.9 billion) and Celtics ($2.8 million) round out the top five.

The average NBA team is worth $1.9 billion, which is a 13% increase from last year.

Here's the top 10 most valuable NBA franchises:

1. Knicks ($4 billion)

2. Lakers ($3.7 billion)

3. Warriors ($3.5 billion)

4. Bulls ($2.9 billion)

5. Celtics ($2.8 billion)

6. Nets ($2.3 billion)

7. Rockets ($2.2 billion)

8. Clippers ($2.15 billion)

9. Mavericks ($1.9 billion)

10. Heat ($1.7 billion)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message