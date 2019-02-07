Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant's issues with media hit a fever pitch on Wednesday night when the four-time scoring champion got upset over coverage of his pending free agency this summer.

Durant spoke of his frustration after Golden State's 141–102 rout over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The testy exchange during his three-plus minutes at the podium started when he was asked about free agency rumors and him possibly going to the New York Knicks this summer.

"I have nothing to do with the Knicks," Durant said. "I don't know who traded Porzingis. They got nothing to do with me. I'm trying to play basketball. Y'all come in here every day, ask me about free agency, ask my teammates, my coaches. You rile up the fans about it. Let us play basketball. That's all I'm saying. And now when I don't wanna talk to y'all, it's a problem with me. Come on, man.

"Grow up. Grow up. Yeah, you – grow up. Come on, bro. I come here and go to work every day. I don't cause no problems. I play the right way, or I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What's the problem? What am I doing to y'all?"

Durant also called out Ethan Strauss of The Athletic for his column that stated that many believed Durant was headed to New York after the season.

"You got a dude, Ethan Strauss, who comes in here and just gives his whole opinion on stuff and makes it seem like it's coming from me," Durant said. "And he just walks around here, don't talk to nobody, just walk in here and survey and write something like that, and now you gotta pile on me because I don't wanna talk to y'all about that."

Durant, who is averaging 27.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6 rebounds this season, signed a two–year, $61.5 million deal last offseason, with a player option for the 2019 season worth $31.5 million.