The Los Angeles Clippers have traded Mike Muscala to the Lakers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Clippers will receive Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac in return.

Muscala is averaging 7.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season. He was traded to the Clippers on Wednesday

Beasley has 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists on the year, while Zubac is averaging 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds this season.

The deal opens a roster spot to allow the Lakers a chance to sign a player in the buyout market.

Check out SI's trade deadline live blog here.