Wesley Matthews has been released by the New York Knicks and intends to sign with the Indiana Pacers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

Matthews, a ten-year veteran, played in just two games for the Knicks this season after leaving Dallas as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks on Jan. 31. In 44 games for the Mavericks, Matthews averaged 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season.

The Pacers emerged as favorites to land Matthews in the buyout market Thursday afternoon. Indiana is looking to fill a sizable void after losing All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to a season-ending quad injury.

Matthews was on the last year of a $70 million contract.