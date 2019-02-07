Report: Wesley Matthews Secures Buyout from Knicks, Will Sign With Pacers

Indiana is looking to fill the spot left by Victor Oladipo's injury.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 07, 2019

Wesley Matthews has been released by the New York Knicks and intends to sign with the Indiana Pacers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

Matthews, a ten-year veteran, played in just two games for the Knicks this season after leaving Dallas as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks on Jan. 31. In 44 games for the Mavericks, Matthews averaged 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season.

The Pacers emerged as favorites to land Matthews in the buyout market Thursday afternoon. Indiana is looking to fill a sizable void after losing All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to a season-ending quad injury.

Matthews was on the last year of a $70 million contract.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message