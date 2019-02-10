Watch: Celtics Booed Off Home Court After Blowing 28-Point Lead, Marcus Morris Not Having 'Fun'

Marcus Morris had a lot to say about the Celtics and their overall attitude after they blew a 28-point lead at home Saturday.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 10, 2019

Boston fans were not pleased with the Celtics showing against the Clippers Saturday and they let the team hear it as the clock wound down.

After blowing a 28-point lead at home, the Celtics were booed off the court as the Clippers picked up a 123-112 win to mark the second consecutive victory for a Los Angeles team in Boston.

The Celtics' last game before Saturday's loss was a home defeat to the Lakers that featured Boston blowing an 18-point lead and former Celtic Rajon Rondo hitting a buzzer beater to win it for the road team.

After the game, Marcus Morris spoke to reporters about the team's attitude issues and how he sees the team functioning more as separate individuals instead of a cohesive unit.

He stressed that the game is "not fun" right now and it hasn't been "for a long time." He cited how other teams react to teammates performing well as part of his reasoning behind his concern with how the Celtics are interacting with each other.

"For me, it's not really about the loss, it's about the attitude that we're playing with,” Morris told reporters. "Guys are hanging their heads. It's not fun. We're not competing at a high level. Even though we're winning, it's still not fun. I don't see the joy in the game.

"I watch all these other teams around the league and guys are up on the bench—they're jumping on the court, they're enjoying their teammates' success. They're enjoying everything, they're playing together, and they're playing to win. And when I look at us, I just see a bunch of individuals."

Morris added that the team will need to make sacrifices and changes if it's going to be a championship team. He said he thinks the changes can be made, "but you have to start somewhere."

The Celtics entered Sunday in fifth in the East at 35-21. Their next game is Tuesday in Philadelphia against the 76ers, who entered Sunday half a game ahead in fourth place in the conference.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message