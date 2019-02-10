Boston fans were not pleased with the Celtics showing against the Clippers Saturday and they let the team hear it as the clock wound down.

After blowing a 28-point lead at home, the Celtics were booed off the court as the Clippers picked up a 123-112 win to mark the second consecutive victory for a Los Angeles team in Boston.

The Celtics' last game before Saturday's loss was a home defeat to the Lakers that featured Boston blowing an 18-point lead and former Celtic Rajon Rondo hitting a buzzer beater to win it for the road team.

Boston fans booed the Celtics after the blown 28-point lead 🗣



After the game, Marcus Morris spoke to reporters about the team's attitude issues and how he sees the team functioning more as separate individuals instead of a cohesive unit.

He stressed that the game is "not fun" right now and it hasn't been "for a long time." He cited how other teams react to teammates performing well as part of his reasoning behind his concern with how the Celtics are interacting with each other.

"For me, it's not really about the loss, it's about the attitude that we're playing with,” Morris told reporters. "Guys are hanging their heads. It's not fun. We're not competing at a high level. Even though we're winning, it's still not fun. I don't see the joy in the game.

"I watch all these other teams around the league and guys are up on the bench—they're jumping on the court, they're enjoying their teammates' success. They're enjoying everything, they're playing together, and they're playing to win. And when I look at us, I just see a bunch of individuals."

Morris added that the team will need to make sacrifices and changes if it's going to be a championship team. He said he thinks the changes can be made, "but you have to start somewhere."

The Celtics entered Sunday in fifth in the East at 35-21. Their next game is Tuesday in Philadelphia against the 76ers, who entered Sunday half a game ahead in fourth place in the conference.