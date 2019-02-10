Report: Kyrie Irving to be Considered Day-to-Day After Knee Sprain

Irving exited Saturday's game against the Clippers during the second quarter.

By Kaelen Jones
February 10, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who exited Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a right knee sprain, is expected to be considered day-to-day ahead of returning to the court, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving suffered the injury with about five minutes left in the second quarter of Saturday's matchup. The Celtics led the Clippers 74–53 going into halftime, however, Los Angeles mounted a rally in the second half to pull off a stunning comeback to win 123–111 at TD Garden.

The Clippers outscored Boston 75–44 following Irving's departure, marking the largest blown lead by the Celtics since 2003.

BARRASSO: Al Horford Q&A: Celtics Expectations, Kyrie Quotes and More

Irving, who was named to his sixth career All-Star Game, is averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 47 games this season.

The Celtics dropped to 35–21 following Saturday's defeat and stand fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston next faces the fourth-place Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message