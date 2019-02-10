Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who exited Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a right knee sprain, is expected to be considered day-to-day ahead of returning to the court, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving suffered the injury with about five minutes left in the second quarter of Saturday's matchup. The Celtics led the Clippers 74–53 going into halftime, however, Los Angeles mounted a rally in the second half to pull off a stunning comeback to win 123–111 at TD Garden.

The Clippers outscored Boston 75–44 following Irving's departure, marking the largest blown lead by the Celtics since 2003.

BARRASSO: Al Horford Q&A: Celtics Expectations, Kyrie Quotes and More

Irving, who was named to his sixth career All-Star Game, is averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 47 games this season.

The Celtics dropped to 35–21 following Saturday's defeat and stand fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston next faces the fourth-place Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.