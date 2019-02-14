Report: Free Agent Markieff Morris Agrees to Sign With Thunder

Morris was waived by the Pelicans at the NBA's trade deadline.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 14, 2019

Free agent forward Markieff Morris has agreed to sign a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

Morris's new deal comes one week after he was traded by the Wizards to the Pelicans at the NBA's trade deadline. Morris was then waived by New Orleans.

Morris, who has been sidelined since Dec. 26 with a neck injury, was officially cleared to resume basketball activities on Monday. According to Charania, the market for Morris was aggressive, with pursuits from the Rocks, Nets, Raptors and others in addition to the Thunder.

Morris, 29, was averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 34 games this season before the injury.

The Thunder sit in third place in the Western Conference with a 37–19 record. They next play the Pelicans (25–33) on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

