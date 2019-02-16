The NBA All-Star Game is just days away when the league's brightest stars will gather at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Sunday, Feb. 17.

Before Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis take the court, Saturday night will bring plenty of excitement with the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest.

Last year, Donovan Mitchell won with the help of some props and paid homage to Vince Carter to win the contest over Larry Nance Jr. Mitchell chose not to participate this year and try to join the likes of Michael Jordan, Nate Robinson and others who have taken home the title in back to back years.

The Slam Dunk Contest never fails to deliver on the dramatics, and players like Jordan, Carter and Robinson have some of the top shots in the event's history.

Here's a look back at the all-time top moments of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest:

10. Dwight Howard's Superman Dunk, 2008

Howard had the arena in awe with his Superman routine that included a cape and matching shirt. He got some serious air for a seven-foot player and even had Kobe Bryant shocked over this shot.

9. Nate Robinson Jumps Over Spud Webb, 2006

With his first of three contest wins, Robinson pulled out all the stops and included Spud Webb in this number. The 1986 contest champion bounced the ball for Robinson, who grabbed it and jumped over Webb for the dunk. Robinson went on to win the dunk contest again in 2009 with Dwight Howard's help and in 2010.

8. Zach LaVine's Space Jam Dunk, 2015

LaVine paid homage to Space Jam and Michael Jordan by donning a jersey with his name and number on it. LaVine pulled it off with a bounce and catch and brought the ball between his legs and then behind his back.

7. Jason Richardson's Between-the-Legs Shot, 2003

Richardson's behind-the-legs reverse from the baseline continues to be one of the best of all-time. This shot helped cement his status in dunk contest history and earned him his second title in the competition.

6. Julius Irving's Free-Throw Line Dunk, 1976

Dr. J's famous shot came acutally came during the ABA's slam dunk contest that predates the NBA's competition. Many consider this dunk from Irving to be the move that started it all by sparking the NBA's decision to hold a contest of its own. With a step just inside the free-throw line, Irving sprung his way into dunking history.

5. Spudd Webb's 360, 1986

Spudd Webb (5'7") is be the shortest player to ever win the dunk contest, but he delivered big with this crazy 360 (it comes at the 1:10 mark of the video). One of the best parts of this video is also Michael Jordan's shocked face after Webb pulls off the shot.

4. Michael Jordan's Kiss the Rim Dunk, 1987

Jordan defied physics again with this dunk. He turned sideways and practically flew to the basket, giving us a true Air Jordan moment before the dunk. This shot earned Jordan a 50 from the judges and his first contest title.

3. Aaron Gordon's Under the Legs Shot, 2016

Zach LaVine and Gordon battled it out that night in 2016. LaVine won the contest but Gordon gave us something we'd never seen before by going under his legs. He grabbed the ball from Stuff the Magic Dragon before jumping over the mascot and pulling off the under-the-legs shot.

2. Michael Jordan's Dunk From the Free-Throw Line, 1988

As if we needed another reason to be in awe of "His Airness," Jordan gave us one with this moment at Chicago Stadium. He launched from the free-throw line and flew through the air to hit the rim, creating one of the most iconic pictures of his career. The shot also helped Jordan earn his second slam dunk contest, becoming the first player to do so.

1. Vince Carter's 360 Windmill Dunk, 2000

Vince Carter's top dunk of the night came as his first at the 2000 event. The NBA had ditched the contest in 1998 and 1999 after the competition started to lose its appeal, but Carter gave everyone a reason to want to watch again. He scrapped his idea for his first dunk last minute and decided he should do something to make a statement. Carter spun 360 degrees and went for the extended-arm windmill. He stunned the crowd and dominated the contest.