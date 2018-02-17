Donovan Mitchell Wins Slam Dunk Contest

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell beat Larry Nance Jr. by two points in the final round to win the prized Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

Mitchell paid homage to Vince Carter on his way to winning the contest.

Here's the dunk that won it for him.

"Half man, half amazing!"



Is that Donovan Mitchell or Vince Carter?



Mitchell replicates the dunking legend and wins the #VerizonDunk Contest with this incredible hammer!#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/G4XxvLbgYl — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2018

The contest also featured Victor Oladipo and Dennis Smith Jr. on Saturday night.

Mitchell brought out Kevin Hart in the second dunk to score a 50.

Nance impressed by bringing out Quick Change to put on his dad's jersey in the first round.

Larry Nance Jr. turns back the clock with a tribute to his dad in the 1st round!#VerizonDunk pic.twitter.com/9zHwTt1nuW — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2018

Oladipo pulled out a Black Panther mask from the movie's star Chadwick Boseman.

Victor Oladipo did it one time for Wakanda pic.twitter.com/tT62PBtgQo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 18, 2018

DJ Khaled, Mark Wahlberg, ​Chris Rock, Lisa Leslie and Julius Erving were the judges.

Glenn Robinson III won the contest last year with a perfect score during the final round. Derrick Jones Jr. was the runner-up last year.

The All-Star Game is Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.