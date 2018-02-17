Donovan Mitchell Wins Slam Dunk Contest

Donovan Mitchell beat Larry Nance Jr. in the final round to win the prized Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 17, 2018

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell beat Larry Nance Jr. by two points in the final round to win the prized Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

Mitchell paid homage to Vince Carter on his way to winning the contest. 

Here's the dunk that won it for him.

The contest also featured Victor Oladipo and Dennis Smith Jr. on Saturday night. 

Mitchell brought out Kevin Hart in the second dunk to score a 50.  

Nance impressed by bringing out Quick Change to put on his dad's jersey in the first round. 

Oladipo pulled out a Black Panther mask from the movie's star Chadwick Boseman. 

DJ Khaled, Mark Wahlberg, ​Chris Rock, Lisa Leslie and Julius Erving were the judges.

Glenn Robinson III won the contest last year with a perfect score during the final round. Derrick Jones Jr. was the runner-up last year.

The All-Star Game is Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now