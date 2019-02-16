Charlotte N.C. — All-Star Weekend’s Media Day was quite the treat at the Bojangles’ Coliseum on Saturday morning. Fans poured in to fill the gym as the 26 participants in this year’s game made their podium appearances.

The players were candid when answering questions and didn’t shy away from speaking their minds.

Anthony Davis's Trade List

Anthony Davis made arguably the biggest headline of the day. When asked about his preferred trade destination—a question he might’ve known was on its way—there was no team ruled out as a possibility next season … not even the Boston Celtics.

“All 29 other teams are on my list. I don't have a preferred destination," Davis told NBA TV. "I just want to win. Big market, small market, I don’t care. I want to win.”

Though the Celtics have been mentioned as a likely landing spot for Davis, rumors circulated before the trade deadline that Boston wasn’t in the cards—especially after his dad reportedly said he didn’t want his son playing for the Celtics due to how the team treated Isaiah Thomas following an MVP-caliber season.

But the six-time All-Star left the door open for all teams, giving the media something to digest throughout the morning.

Wade, LeBron Stand With Kap

The reaction from the crowd was at its loudest point when LeBron James entered the room; you didn’t have to turn your head to be notified of his presence. A tight huddle of media members surrounded an empty podium for roughly 20 minutes in anticipation for the four-time MVP and three-time champ.

James discussed several basketball-related topics once settling in, but his statement in regards to Colin Kaepernick's recent settlement stuck out the most.

Lakers’ LeBron James on Colin Kaepernick: “I stand with Kaep. I kneel with Kaep. I’m happy to see the news that he won his suit. I hope it’s a hell of a lot of money.” pic.twitter.com/AmOLTGca8r — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 16, 2019

Dwyane Wade, a crowd favorite this weekend who was added as a special roster addition to the All-Star Game, along with Dirk Nowitzki, shared his thoughts as well.

D-Wade stands with Kaepernick:



“I appreciate him for being a leader in our community.” pic.twitter.com/Wxrn6RMxEv — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 16, 2019

Raptors Galore At All-Star

Kawhi Leonard spent time talking about his latest sneaker deal with New Balance and how comfortable the shoes have been while breaking them in during practices. And his longtime teammate, Danny Green, chimed in with a few questions:

Kawhi Leonard is “excited” about testing out his New Balance basketball shoe pic.twitter.com/T5QVhz9C3W — DeAntae Prince (@DeAntae) February 16, 2019

Danny Green is running All-Star media day pic.twitter.com/4QZIduxNBG — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 16, 2019

Green, a contestant in Saturday night’s three-point shootout, learned a few things about his playing style after spending a moment speaking with another teammate, and Raptors All-Star, Kyle Lowry:

Danny’s got a few questions for Kyle. Kawhi’s next 😆 pic.twitter.com/CIwDeaD1P1 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 16, 2019

Good Vibes at All-Star

There was nothing but good vibes in the room. Kevin Durant appeared to be in a good mood and gave some inspiring comments when discussing the legacy of Nowitzki, who, like Wade, is in his final season and on a farewell tour.

“He’s somebody that is unguardable, and created a shot that can’t really be blocked,” Durant said. “His legacy is going to live forever as a baller.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, an MVP candidate who is leading his Bucks to the NBA’s top record (43-14) at the break, shared a heartfelt moment with a small child before startling Russell Westbrook.

Giannis showing love to the kids 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1O6Id6oiR6 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 16, 2019

The scenery set the tone for what’s to come on Sunday when Team LeBron and Team Giannis will hit the court and face off against one another. We can only hope the game turns out to be just as entertaining.