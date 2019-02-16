Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Celtics 'Are On My List' of Possible Trade Destinations

Davis's comments negated earlier reports that he did not consider Boston a long-term option.

By Emily Caron
February 16, 2019

Pelicans Anthony Davis negated earlier reports that he did not want to play in Boston during All-Star weekend.

When asked about the Celtics not being on his list of preferred destinations, Davis told reporters, "They are on my list."

The 25-year-old center requested a trade from New Orleans before the deadline but specified his preferred destinations as the Lakers, Clippers, Bucks and Knicks, although the Lakers and Celtics were rumored to be the most likely landing spots for the 6'10" star. Boston, however, is restricted by the collective bargaining agreement from trading for him until July 1.

Boston also seemed like a likely destination due in part to Davis's friendship with guard Kyrie Irving, but reports surfaced that Davis's camp doesn't consider Boston a "long-term home."

In a text exchange with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Davis's father added that he doesn't want his son playing in for the Celtics in part due to how the team treated Isaiah Thomas, the former Celtics point guard who was traded to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving.

After negotiations with the Lakers fell through, Davis was not traded in time. The six-time NBA All-Star signed a five-year, $127 million extension in the summer of 2015 and could sign another supermax deal worth $240 million over five years this summer–but Davis has made it clear to the Pelicans that he has no plans of doing so.

Davis can also become an unrestricted free agent in 2020 if he does nothing and waits until his free agency period.

