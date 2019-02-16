NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Announces Creation of 12-Team Basketball League in Africa

Silver said the new Basketball Africa League will arrive in 2020.

By Emily Caron
February 16, 2019

While speaking at the NBA Africa luncheon at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, commissioner Adam Silver announced the creation of a 12-team basketball league in Africa run by the NBA. Silver said the league will be started by 2020.

The Basketball Africa League–or the BAL–will be created in conjunction with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). The clubs will be based in several African countries, with no more than 2 in any one country.

Silver added that former President Barack Obama will be involved in the NBA’s efforts in Africa in an as-of-yet unknown capacity.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17. Tip off is set for 8 p.m. ET.

