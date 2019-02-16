While speaking at the NBA Africa luncheon at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, commissioner Adam Silver announced the creation of a 12-team basketball league in Africa run by the NBA. Silver said the league will be started by 2020.

The Basketball Africa League–or the BAL–will be created in conjunction with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). The clubs will be based in several African countries, with no more than 2 in any one country.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said a 12-team league run by the NBA will be started in Africa in 2020. pic.twitter.com/WQY3hx20Dj — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 16, 2019

Silver added that former President Barack Obama will be involved in the NBA’s efforts in Africa in an as-of-yet unknown capacity.

