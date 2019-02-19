Report: Pelicans to Ask NBA Again About Benching Anthony Davis

The Pelicans could be fined $100,000 for each game they sit Davis through the end of the regular season. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 19, 2019

The Pelicans hope to "re-engage" the NBA regarding their intent to bench Anthony Davis for the rest of the season, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. The league previously threatened to fine New Orleans $100,000 for each game Davis sat through the end of 2018-19, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst

"There were strong signals in Charlotte that the Pelicans – with Danny Ferry now serving as their active general manager in the wake of Friday's firing of Dell Demps – intend to re-engage the N.B.A this week in hopes of convincing league officials to rethink their stance about forcing them to play Davis," Stein wrote on Tuesday. "The team has played better scrappier ball without Davis anyway – and heaven forbid he suffers a serious injury in the regular season's dog days."

Davis requested a trade out of New Orleans on Jan. 28. He spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Pelicans, reaching the All-Star Game six times. Davis is under contract through 2019-20. 

The Pelicans exit All-Star weekend 13th in the West at 26–33.

This post will be updated with the latest Anthony Davis rumors.

