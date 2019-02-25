Report: Pelicans Forward Anthony Davis to Play Wednesday vs. Lakers

Davis sat out New Orleans' win over Los Angeles on Saturday. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 25, 2019

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said Anthony Davis will play on Wednesday against the Lakers, according to the NOLA.com's Andrew Lopez. Davis sat out New Orleans' win over the Lakers on Saturday due to rest. 

Davis requested a trade from New Orleans on Jan. 28. The Pelicans and Lakers negotiated a potential Davis trade before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, but a deal was not struck. Los Angeles is expected to compete with the Celtics and a slate of other suitors for Davis this summer. 

The six-time All-Star is averaging 27.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game in 2018-19. New Orleans enters Monday night 12th in the West at 27–34. 

 

      Modal message