James Harden's 30-point streak ended Monday as the Rockets defeated the Hawks 119-111 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The reigning MVP averaged 42.2 points per game over the last 32 games, the second-longest 30-plus point streak in NBA history.

Harden tallied four 50-plus games in his 32-game streak. He scored a season-high 61 at the Knicks on Jan. 23. Wilt Chamberlain holds the NBA record with 65 consecutive games of 30-plus points in 1961-62.

Atlanta seemed determined to stop Harden from extending his streak on Monday night. The Hawks quadruple-teamed Harden as he dribbled up the court as time expired, denying him a final shot attempt.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/WorldWideWob/status/1100236541446815745]

Hawks rookie Trae Young kept pace with Harden on Monday night. The Oklahoma product scored a season-high 36 points, canning eight threes in the loss.

Houston advanced to 35–25 on Monday night. The Rockets are fifth in the West.