NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is auctioning off four of his NBA championship rings, with "much of the proceeds" going to benefit charity, the former Bucks and Lakers center announced on his blog. Additionally, Abdul-Jabbar is also selling hundreds of other memorabilia items, including a game-used, signed basketball from his final game in 1989.

Proceeds from the auction will be given to Abdul-Jabbar's Skyhook Foundation charity, which is dedicated to help kids learn science, technology, engineering and math.

"When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple," Abdul-Jabbar said. "Sell it all."

Abdul-Jabbar, 71, had one of the most decorated careers in NBA history. The Hall of Famer was named an All-Star 19 times, garnered All-NBA honors 15 times, earned six league MVP awards and was voted as Finals MVP on two occasions. He won five NBA championships with the Lakers and one title with the Bucks.

He retired as the highest-scoring player in NBA history with 38,387 points.

"Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future," Abdul-Jabbar said.

"That’s a history that has no price."