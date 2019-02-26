What happens when you put nine NBA players (and two other guys) weighing over 2,000 pounds combined in an elevator? Well, the elevator might stop working, as happened to a big chunk of the Blazers roster on Tuesday.

Damian Lillard, Meyers Leonard, Zach Collins, Gary Trent Jr., Evan Turner, Rodney Hood, Enes Kanter, Skal Labissiere and Anfernee Simons were stranded for a half hour after getting stuck in an elevator Tuesday afternoon in the campus center of Emerson College in Boston.

We finally got it. 🙏🏼🔨 pic.twitter.com/elH231WzTa — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) February 26, 2019

Stuck in the elevator with the squad 🤦🏻‍♂️ 😂 @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/2Yu5zrdFfH — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) February 26, 2019

As you can see, some players handled their predicament better than others.

The footage Turner shot shows rookie Gary Trent Jr. clinging to his veteran teammate for emotional support while a rescue crew tries to lift the elevator.

Kanter’s video shows the teammates already beginning to ration their food in preparation for a long stay in the elevator.

The guy in Leonard’s video laying face-down on the ground with a shirt over his head saying “This is not how you treat a former No. 1 team in the West” is none other than star guard Damian Lillard.

Luckily for Portland, though, Lillard was the only starter stranded in the elevator. CJ McCollum, Al-Farouq Aminu, Jusuf Nurkic and Jake Layman were safe and sound, so the Blazers probably could have fielded a pretty decent lineup on Thursday in Boston if necessary.