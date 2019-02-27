New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis will play limited minutes against the Lakers on Wednesday night, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported.

According to Youngmisuk, coach Alvin Gentry said Davis will be utilized for around "20 to 23" minutes. The center will likely not see action in the fourth quarter as the Pelicans continue to protect themselves and try to limit the risk of any injury to Davis for the rest of the season.

Davis, who requested a trade in late January through agent Rich Paul, said he was aware of the Pelicans' plans but would still like to be on the floor playing as much as he can.

"I mean, I think everybody wants to play the fourth quarter," Davis said. "Obviously it is frustrating. I've never, like I said before, been a guy who has been able to sit out the fourth, but I just play and do whatever I can, play as hard as I can for the minutes I am on the floor."

Davis sat out the Pelicans' 128–115 win over the Lakers in New Orleans on Saturday. Gentry said Davis will likely sit out of one more of the upcoming games in a back-to-back set this weekend against the Suns and Nuggets.

"He's fine," Gentry said. "He's not frustrated at all. Everything that we've done has been totally transparent. We sit down and we discuss it and we talk to him and we try to do what we think is best for the franchise and he understands it, so there's no animosity at all toward it."

"Obviously he'd like to be playing," Gentry added. "But I think we've got to look and see what we feel like is best for us at this particular time and move forward."

Davis is averaging 27.6 points and 12.6 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game this season.