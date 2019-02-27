Dwyane Wade hit a game-winning three-pointer off one foot as time expired to give the Heat a 126–125 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Wade, not typically known for his three-point prowess, finished 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. He dropped 25 points while going 10-for-17 from the field in 26 minutes during the victory.

D-WADE FOR THE WIN! 😱 pic.twitter.com/rjpRdIn4wG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 28, 2019

The outing marked the second time Wade has made five triples in a game this season. The 36-year-old went 5-for-10 from three in a win against the Clippers on Dec. 12.

The 13-time All-Star is in his final season with the Heat. He entered Wednesday averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Miami improved to 27–33 with the win. The Warriors fell to 43–18.