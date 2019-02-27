Watch: Dwyane Wade Makes Game-Winning Three Off One Foot vs. Warriors

Dwyane Wade went 5-for-8 from three-point range in Wednesday's win over the Warriors.

By Kaelen Jones
February 27, 2019

Dwyane Wade hit a game-winning three-pointer off one foot as time expired to give the Heat a 126–125 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Wade, not typically known for his three-point prowess, finished 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. He dropped 25 points while going 10-for-17 from the field in 26 minutes during the victory.

The outing marked the second time Wade has made five triples in a game this season. The 36-year-old went 5-for-10 from three in a win against the Clippers on Dec. 12.

The 13-time All-Star is in his final season with the Heat. He entered Wednesday averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Miami improved to 27–33 with the win. The Warriors fell to 43–18.

