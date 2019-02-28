Coogi Suing Nets, Nike for Stealing Designs for Notorious B.I.G.-Inspired City Edition Uniforms

Nike named the pattern of the jerseys "Brooklyn Camo."

By Khadrice Rollins
February 28, 2019

New York-based clothing brand Coogi is suing the Nets, Nike and the NBA over the design of Brooklyn's City Edition uniforms for this season, according to Priscilla DeGregory and Tamar Lapin of the New York Post.

Coogi has long been associated with Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G., and the late-rapper was cited as the inspiration behind this year's jersey.

Nike labeled the design "Brooklyn Camo," but Coogi is claiming in the lawsuit that the jerseys violated the copyrights of their "Pea Soup" and "Ricotta" designs.

"[The defendants] were well aware that Biggie neither wore nor rapped about anything called ‘Brooklyn Camo'," the lawsuit reads. "But they created, marketed and sold and distributed ‘Brooklyn Camo’ products so as to confuse consumers about the connection between their goods … and Coogi."

Coogi is suing for damages and for all parties involved to stop selling the "Brooklyn Camo" merchandise.

On Friday, the Nets will be giving away Notorious B.I.G. bobbleheads when they host the Hornets.

