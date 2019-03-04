Carmelo Anthony and the Lakers are halting discussion about a potential contract unless Los Angeles can trend toward contending to reach the Western Conference playoffs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports that the Lakers were leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season. But Los Angeles has suffered four losses in its last five games, leaving it unclear whether Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, will join the Lakers with the team's playoff hopes appearing thin.

The Lakers (30–33) entered Monday 10th in the Western Conference standings, 4.5 games back of the eighth-seeded Spurs.

Anthony, 34, mutually agreed to part ways with the Rockets following 10 games. He was traded to the Bulls on Jan. 22 before being waived by the club on Feb. 1.

The Lakers currently roster 14 players, one short of the league maximum. According to Wojnarowski, Los Angeles has considered adding a center to fill its vacancy.