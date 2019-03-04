NBA Rumors: Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton 'Will Almost Certainly' Be Fired After Season

Get the latest rumors, news and updates from around the NBA.

By Michael Shapiro
March 04, 2019

The playoffs are coming up soon, and contending teams are still trying to find ways to tinker with their rosters before it's too late.

The deadline has passed for players to be waived from their current teams so they could be eligible to join a playoff team before the postseason starts, but there are still some free agents already on the market that might be brought in before April.

Check out the latest news and rumors.

• Lakers head coach Luke Walton "will almost certainly be dismissed after the 2018-19 season." (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Suns offered a protected first-round pick for Terry Rozier before the season. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• The Lakers were "leaning toward signing" Carmelo Anthony before losing four of their last five games. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe will have the final year of his four-year contract extension partially guaranteed. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Lakers will continue their pursuit of Anthony Davis during the offseason. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message