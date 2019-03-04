The playoffs are coming up soon, and contending teams are still trying to find ways to tinker with their rosters before it's too late.

The deadline has passed for players to be waived from their current teams so they could be eligible to join a playoff team before the postseason starts, but there are still some free agents already on the market that might be brought in before April.

• Lakers head coach Luke Walton "will almost certainly be dismissed after the 2018-19 season." (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Suns offered a protected first-round pick for Terry Rozier before the season. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• The Lakers were "leaning toward signing" Carmelo Anthony before losing four of their last five games. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe will have the final year of his four-year contract extension partially guaranteed. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Lakers will continue their pursuit of Anthony Davis during the offseason. (Marc Stein, New York Times)