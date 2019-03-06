Magic point guard Markelle Fultz is unlikely to return to the court in 2018-19, according to head coach Steve Clifford. Fultz has not played since Nov. 19 as he heals an injured shoulder.

"[Fultz is] still rehabbing his shoulder and he’s not even able to really do much on the floor yet. It’s a pretty significant shoulder injury," Clifford told SiriusXM NBA Radio on Monday. "I would say he’s starting to do a little bit, but it would be very difficult for him to get back this year.”

Fultz has battled a rash of injuries throughout his brief NBA career. He played in just 14 games as a rookie in 2017-18, inactive from Nov. 25 through March 24. The Washington product appeared in the 76ers' first 19 contests this season before being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve issue in the neck and chest.

Orlando acquired Fultz on Feb. 7, dealing veteran forward Jonathan Simmons and a pair of draft picks. The Magic enter Wednesday night 10th in the West at 30–36.

Fultz is averaging 7.7 points and 3.4 assists per game in his brief NBA career. He was selected No. 1 overall by Philadelphia in the 2017 NBA draft.