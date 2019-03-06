Markelle Fultz Not Expected to Play for Magic in 2018-19

Fultz was traded to Orlando in February in exchange for Jonathan Simmons and two draft picks.

By Michael Shapiro
March 06, 2019

Magic point guard Markelle Fultz is unlikely to return to the court in 2018-19, according to head coach Steve Clifford. Fultz has not played since Nov. 19 as he heals an injured shoulder. 

"[Fultz is] still rehabbing his shoulder and he’s not even able to really do much on the floor yet. It’s a pretty significant shoulder injury," Clifford told SiriusXM NBA Radio on Monday. "I would say he’s starting to do a little bit, but it would be very difficult for him to get back this year.”

Fultz has battled a rash of injuries throughout his brief NBA career. He played in just 14 games as a rookie in 2017-18, inactive from Nov. 25 through March 24. The Washington product appeared in the 76ers' first 19 contests this season before being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve issue in the neck and chest.

Orlando acquired Fultz on Feb. 7, dealing veteran forward Jonathan Simmons and a pair of draft picks. The Magic enter Wednesday night 10th in the West at 30–36.

Fultz is averaging 7.7 points and 3.4 assists per game in his brief NBA career. He was selected No. 1 overall by Philadelphia in the 2017 NBA draft

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message