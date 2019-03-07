Vince Carter Wants to Play One More Season Then Retire at 43

If teams are interested, the Hawks forward feels ready for one more year in the league.

By Emily Caron
March 07, 2019

42-year-old Hawks forward Vince Carter said he wants to return for a 22nd season if teams are interested in him this offseason. When asked if he had an age in mind for when he wants to retire, Carter said 43.

The eight-time NBA All-Star said he thinks he could stretch his career one more season if he finds a landing spot.

"I think I could stretch it out one more," Carter said Thursday on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption. "At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I'm feeling. And, obviously, opportunity—when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that's a good thing."

He continued: "Me, personally, I think I could give it another year, so why not? We'll see what happens."

Carter is averaging 7.1 points per game this season on 16.6 minutes. He's shooting a career-high 40.9% from deep. 

Carter signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with Atlanta last July after spending one season with the Kings. Carter and Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki are the only members of the 1998 draft class to be in the league for a 21st season. Carter and Nowitzki match Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett for the most seasons ever played in the league.

If Carter plays for a team next year, he will break the record for most seasons played in the NBA.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message