42-year-old Hawks forward Vince Carter said he wants to return for a 22nd season if teams are interested in him this offseason. When asked if he had an age in mind for when he wants to retire, Carter said 43.

The eight-time NBA All-Star said he thinks he could stretch his career one more season if he finds a landing spot.

"I think I could stretch it out one more," Carter said Thursday on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption. "At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I'm feeling. And, obviously, opportunity—when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that's a good thing."

He continued: "Me, personally, I think I could give it another year, so why not? We'll see what happens."

Carter is averaging 7.1 points per game this season on 16.6 minutes. He's shooting a career-high 40.9% from deep.

Carter signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with Atlanta last July after spending one season with the Kings. Carter and Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki are the only members of the 1998 draft class to be in the league for a 21st season. Carter and Nowitzki match Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett for the most seasons ever played in the league.

If Carter plays for a team next year, he will break the record for most seasons played in the NBA.