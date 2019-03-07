Nine-year-old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to Warriors guard Steph Curry last fall asking why his Under Armour signature shoes were only sold in boys' sizes. Not only did Curry address the inequality and have the shoes listed under the site's girls' section right away. He also surprised Riley with two pairs of his new Curry 6s on Christmas Day.

While Riley was excited by both of the gestures, nothing beat the three-time NBA champs' latest: Curry had Riley help design a pair of his shoes in honor of International Women's Day.

"I was immediately impressed when I saw Riley's letter; that a nine-year-old girl had the courage to use her voice to call attention to an issue and keep us accountable," Curry said. "She was focused on the opportunity for ALL girls, not just herself. She's been an amazing catalyst for change–not only with my product but also with the entire Under Armour brand. She is inspiring, and wise beyond her years."

Riley helped Curry create the UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win colorway, which the company says are a blend of purple and deep orchid with white. The shoes will release on International Women’s Day on March 8.

Under Armour

Curry surprised Riley with her own pair of the shoes she helped design Thursday, one day before their official release.

Change comes with action; action can come from anyone. @StephenCurry30 is celebrating #InternationalWomensDay, revealing the promise he made with a young Riley Morrison, showing girls everywhere the power of a determined voice: https://t.co/x4n1jMpWKD pic.twitter.com/2JRxb0ZSnN — Under Armour News (@UAnews) March 8, 2019

Under Armour

The colorway also comes with a sockliner Rylie helped to design. The liner features two girls playing basketball, surrounded by words that inspired Riley like “Be Fearless,” “Girl Power,” “Be the Change,” Girls Hoop Too” and “Rock the Currys.”

“I’ve been kinda blown away, and certainly grateful for the opportunities that Stephen has given me, including sharing inspiration for other girls through the sockliner art. This has been such an incredible experience," Riley said.

Proceeds from sales of the new shoes will go toward a scholarship that the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation and Under Armour have created for college-bound female students in the Bay Area.