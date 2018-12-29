WATCH: Steph Curry Surprises Girl Who Wrote Letter About His Shoes With New Curry 6's on Christmas

Complex Sports/Instagram

Steph Curry sent his new Curry 6's to the nine-year-old girl who wrote him a letter asking why his shoes were only listed under the boys section on Under Armour's website.

By Emily Caron
December 29, 2018

Steph Curry fulfilled his promise to Riley Morrison, the nine-year-old who wrote a letter to Curry about why his Under Armour sneakers were only sold in boys' sizes, sending her two pairs of his new Curry 6 sneakers as a surprise on Christmas Day.

"It's the Curry 6!" Riley said as she opened the present. "Oh my gosh, this is so cool."

Riley was one of the first to receive the new Curry 6's, which release on Jan. 4, 2019.

In a November letter to the Golden State All-Star, Riley explained that she was "a big fan" of Curry's but was disappointed to find that the Curry 5 sneakers were only sold in boys' sizes on Under Armour's website. She wanted a pair before her new basketball season, so the three-time NBA champion wrote back to tell Riley that he would send her a pair of the Curry 5's and one of the first pairs of the Curry 6 collab. 

A man of his word, Curry made sure to send Riley two pairs of his brand new shoes to sport this season and had the kicks listed under the "Girls Basketball Athletic Shoes" category on Under Armour's website, all by Christmas.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)