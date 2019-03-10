Cue the Batman theme music, as another bat disrupted another Spurs game.

San Antonio's game against Milwaukee on Sunday was interrupted when the winged creature made an appearance. Luckily the Spurs have a sense of humor and their mascot is a crime-fighting caped crusader ready to save the day.

Spurs have a serious bat problem 😂 pic.twitter.com/F2WYYDSByF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2019

According to announcers, the bat was hanging around during pregame activities but made a comeback appearance during the third quarter. The Spurs beat the bat the Bucks with a 121–114 win.

Two consecutive Spurs games in San Antonio were disrupted in early February when bats flew around the arena. A Clippers-Pacers game was also interrupted in early February with a bat delay. NBA fans deserve an official addition to rulebooks for bat delays after this season.