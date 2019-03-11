Report: Lakers Sign 33-Year-Old Andre Ingram to 10-Day Contract from South Bay Lakers

Andre Ingram appeared in two games for the Lakers last season.

By Kaelen Jones
March 11, 2019

The Lakers are reportedly signing 33-year-old guard Andre Ingram to a 10-day contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Ingram has appeared in 35 games (13 starts) for Los Angles' G-Leauge affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, this year. He has reported to Los Angeles ahead of its matchup against the Bulls. The Lakers recently shut down forward Brandon Ingram and guard Lonzo Ball. It has also been reported that forward LeBron James will be on a minutes restriction for the remainder of the season. 

Ingram is averaging 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for South Bay.

Last season, Ingram signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers and played in two games. He scored 19 points for the Lakers in his debut.

You can watch the latest episode of SI TV, starring Ingram and highlighting his Lakers call-up last season, here.

