The Lakers are reportedly signing 33-year-old guard Andre Ingram to a 10-day contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Ingram has appeared in 35 games (13 starts) for Los Angles' G-Leauge affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, this year. He has reported to Los Angeles ahead of its matchup against the Bulls. The Lakers recently shut down forward Brandon Ingram and guard Lonzo Ball. It has also been reported that forward LeBron James will be on a minutes restriction for the remainder of the season.

Ingram is averaging 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for South Bay.

33-year old Andre Ingram set the NBA world on fire with his 19-point NBA debut last April. But for him and his family, the journey to get there was far from easy.



Last season, Ingram signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers and played in two games. He scored 19 points for the Lakers in his debut.

