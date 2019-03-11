Raptors' big man Serge Ibaka fought Cavs forward Marquese Chriss on Monday night, grabbing Chriss above the shoulders before taking a swing at his head late in the third quarter at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Both players were ejected for the incident.

Ibaka attempted to catch an inbounds pass with one second remaining in the third quarter, but the ball sailed over his head as he appeared to be held by Chriss. Cleveland's young forward appeared to stare down Ibaka following the turnover before Ibaka grabbed him near the neck.

Monday wasn't Ibaka's first NBA fight. He was ejected for exchanging punches with James Johnson in January 2018, and he fought Robin Lopez in March 2017.

Ibaka joined Toronto in February 2017. He is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season.

Chriss was traded to Cleveland in February. The Washington product has averaged 7.9 points per game in three NBA seasons.