Kobe Bryant Once Cursed at Jusuf Nurkic in Bosnian Because of Course He Did

Never change, Kobe. Never change.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 13, 2019

Kobe Bryant couldn't turn it off if he wanted to.

In a SportsCenter interview with Neil Everett, Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic shared a story about Bryant talking trash one time when they were playing.

Earlier in the interview, Nurkic discussed how Bryant was his idol growing up in Bosnia, and the first time he played against him was such an emotional moment, he had to walk away from his teammates on the plane ride home and reflect on how he just lived his dream.

But every game against Kobe wasn't as inspirational.

In another contest, Nurkic remembers, Bryant was living at the foul line. And when Nurkic commented on it, Bryant fired back with a curse word in Bosnian, because of course, Kobe would know Bosnian when literally only one dude on the floor can speak it.

"And he actually says a word in my language, and I was like, 'I didn't hear right. He can't speak my language, right?'" Nurkic said. "So we go back and forward, and he go again on the free throws, and he repeat that. It was curse word, but I was like, 'I'm pretty sure he said that.'"

Nurkic added that he heard Kobe always tried to learn something about everybody he played against. 

Is learning new languages to trash talk a requirement in the Kobe System or is it optional?

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message