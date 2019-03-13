LeBron James Defends Westbrook After Heckler Incident, Supports Jazz Decision to Ban Fan

James said there was a bold line between cheering for your team and being disrespectful.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 13, 2019

LeBron James became the latest to voice his support for Russell Westbrook after the Thunder point guard got into a verbal altercation with a fan in Utah on Monday.

Westbrook was heard using profanity in the incident with the heckler, responding to fans by saying, "I'll f--- you up. You and your wife." Westbrook said the incident started when, "a young man and his wife in the stands told [him] 'to get down on my knees like you used to." Westbrook told reporters, "To me, that’s just completely disrespectful, to me, I think it’s racial, and I think it’s inappropriate and insensitive."

Warning, this video contains explicit language.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, James defended Westbrook.

"Obviously Russ is a very passionate guy," James said. "No matter if you like him or love him and the way he plays the game, the guy is one of the most loyal people that I know, one of the most down-to-earth guys that I know, and that guy just took it too far on the other end. There could have been some words that Russ could have said a little bit differently, but at the end of the day, he was in the right and that guy was in the wrong."

James also praised the Jazz for permanently banning the fan who heckled Westbrook, adding that there was a bold line between cheering for one's team and being disrespectful.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy and play the game in a safe, positive and inclusive environment," Jazz President Steve Starks said in the statement. "Offensive and abusive behavior does not reflect the values of the Miller family, our organization and the community. We all have a responsibility to respect the game of basketball and, more importantly, each other as human beings. This has always been a hallmark of our incredible fan base and should forever be our standard moving forward."

The Thunder next face the Nets on Wednesday.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message