Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook got into an verbal altercation with a fan in Utah on Monday and used profanity in the incident with the heckler.

It's unclear what the fan said, but Westbrook responded by saying, "I'll f--- you up. You and your wife."

Warning, this video contains explicit language.

NSFW: Russell Westbrook got into a verbal altercation with a fan in Utah: “I'll f--- you up. You and your wife.”

(via @E_Woodyard) pic.twitter.com/vGZCmPktqe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 12, 2019

Following the game Patrick Patterson tweeted about the incident.

Fans can say shit about a mans family, wife, & kids.. Tell a player “Get down on your knees like your use to.” As men, what do you expect us to do? Shut up & dribble? No one is held accountable for their actions except for us. Fans are protected in every way possible but not us. — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) March 12, 2019

According to the Deseret News' Eric Woodyard, five Jazz fans received "warning cards" that their comments, gestures and/or behaviors directed at players were in violation of the league's Fan Code of Conduct. They were able to return to their seats after the altercation.

It's not the first time things have gotten heated in Utah. Westbrook was fined after slapping a phone out of a fan's hand during the 2018 NBA Playoffs

"I don’t confront fans," Westbrook said last year. "Fans confront me. Here in Utah, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said to the players here. With these fans, it’s truly disrespectful. Talking about your families, your kids. It’s just a disrespect to the game. I think it’s something that needs to be brought up."