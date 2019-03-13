With college basketball season entering its final stretch, it’s a good opportunity to look at prospects and their full body of work, particularly before the hype attached to March Madness begins to take hold. Below, you’ll find an updated list of the top 80 candidates going into June’s NBA draft.

Although there’s a crown jewel in Zion Williamson and a major-upside option in Ja Morant after him, the general consensus among front office personnel this season has by and large been that this class is underwhelming, particularly in the lottery, and not much has changed that feeling over the last few months. What that sense of disillusionment suggests is that there’s a ton of opportunity for players to move into the first round, that stocks are volatile, and there may be more legitimate difference in opinion from team to team than usual once we get past the first handful of players. Accordingly, this update comes with a notable amount of movement top to bottom.

Between in-person scouting evaluations, reviewing statistics and film, and factoring in word of mouth from ongoing conversations with NBA personnel, the aim with these rankings is to present a picture that helps better understand which prospects should warrant serious consideration for the 2019 draft, in what order and why, and to responsibly gauge and contextualize prospects’ individual outlooks.

As always, this list will be fluid over the course of the season and expand again when players begin declaring for the draft. And a reminder: unlike our mock draft the Big Board does not factor in team need or fit.

Getty images

1. Zion Williamson, F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 285 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 1

Williamson’s injury and subsequent absence have helped delineate the gap between him and everyone else, both in terms of sheer basketball ability and impact on winning. Duke has looked like a totally different team when he’s not on the floor, and something short of a contender. Williamson’s immense athletic ability and basketball instincts are conducive to easy baskets, transition offense and momentum-swinging moments on both ends. Playing downhill with his size, finishing and passing ability, he’s almost impossible to defend at the college level, and his skill set appears worthy of engineering a team around. While he is not an outstanding jump shooter, Williamson can simply barrel into the paint when defenses sag, and will draw gobs of fouls. His unusual strengths have covered for those flaws in prolific fashion, and given that he might well be the most athletic player in the NBA next season, there is plenty of reason to believe that this is all for real—even if your brain still can’t fully process him.

2. Ja Morant, PG, Murray State | Sophomore

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 175 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 2

At this point, it feels safe to place Morant as the clear second-best prospect in the class, with a tangible gap in best-case projection between him and everyone else after him. After Williamson, he has the clearest path to becoming a high-level centerpiece for a contending team, with his superior passing vision, ambidextrous touch, explosiveness and change of direction hard to oversell. Though his athleticism has been touted, Morant takes over games with skill and feel, can play at different speeds, in transition or in the halfcourt, and should see his game take off even further when surrounded by NBA-caliber talent. His jumper continues to improve, and his turnover rate is excusable given his heavy usage—his mistakes tend to be aggressive, rather than careless, and at the end of the day, they’re a byproduct of a style you’d never ask him to abandon. He deserves to be the second pick in the draft.

3. Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech | Sophomore

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 7

Although in a better draft Culver likely wouldn’t be flirting with a top-five selection, that’s not really a knock on what he’s done, lifting Texas Tech to another strong season as the team’s primary offensive conduit. Culver has improved at an impressive rate over the past year, and presents some level of security as an intuitive, well-rounded guard with size and ball skills. While he doesn’t jump off the page as an athlete, his overall floor game is sound, and his ability to facilitate and knock down set shots at his size offers clear appeal. Culver may not be elite in any one area, but his feel stands out on offense, he’s done a good job with very few weapons around him to shoulder the load this season, and will not need to be a primary ball-handler in the NBA. He may not be a star, but has a chance to be a very positive contributor. You can argue he has a stronger value floor at No. 3 than the players listed after him.

4. R.J. Barrett, G/F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 3

Without discrediting Barrett’s prolific scoring season, there are some around the NBA who have pushed back on his preseason hype and begun to recalibrate his perceived value. His two-week window playing without Zion Williamson was illuminating, and the concerns stem not from what Barrett does well (score), but the manner in which he does it. At the college level, his strength, coordination, and particularly good left hand coupled with a consistent, locked-in approach have paid dividends. In the pros, his shaky jump shot and sporadic defense might be exposed immediately. Playing bully-ball in the paint will be more difficult, and with as often as he looks to score, Barrett will have to put the work in to be able to do that efficiently. The glimpses of playmaking ability he’s shown this season have been positive, but he has a long way to go to be able to anchor an efficient offense. The bottom line is he has yet to prove his style of play can regularly elevate his teammates, and that’s become a sticking point for some. While Barrett has a strong chance to become an NBA-caliber volume scorer, teams are trying to parse how much his expected outcome correlates with winning games at the highest level.

5. Cam Reddish, G/F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 4

Only so much benefit of the doubt can be afforded with Reddish at this point, over the course of a season in which he has more often than not looked somewhat ordinary. While he has clearly flashed NBA ability on an ongoing basis, he’s scarcely been a true difference-maker for Duke, often functioning as more of a side dish as Williamson and Barrett carry the load. None of this has been a total surprise, but it has been disappointing, particularly with his struggles finishing in the paint and subsequent over-reliance on a streaky pull-up game. His size, ability to move the ball and hit open shots, and potential defensive versatility are still strengths, and his skill set fits neatly into the modern NBA. Still, to this point in his career, he’s mostly been a tease. Reddish passes the eye test as well as anyone, but his inconsistencies continue to spark doubt.

6. Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 170 | Age: 18 | Last Rank:

The fact that Garland’s draft situation remains tenable despite his early-season injury points to the high degrees of uncertainty revolving around so many of the projected lottery-caliber prospects. While Ja Morant has made a meaningful case to be the first point guard drafted, it’s likely Garland ends up as the second, with his range hinging more on positional need and the eventual lottery sequence. He is a gifted playmaker and shooter who has consistently gotten the most out of ostensibly average athletic tools, but will need time to further his development as a floor general before he can be fully entrusted to run an offense. The NBA success of skilled, high-IQ guards like Mike Conley (or to a lesser extent, even the longevity of someone like Jeff Teague) helps chart the course for Garland to be successful. There is some concern over how his thin, smallish build will hold up long-term and some degree of debate over where his actual ceiling lies, but Garland should have a good chance to carve out an NBA career after he recovers. He is expected to be ready to work out for teams in the spring.

7. Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 8

Porter will be one of the trickiest players in the draft to peg between now and June, and there is a wide variance of opinions around the league as to where exactly he becomes worth the risk. In terms of raw basketball ability, Porter is one of the most gifted players available, and the overall frustrating nature of this draft lottery should make it easier to take a chance on him. The concerns teams have about him primarily center on his maturity level after a somewhat tumultuous year at USC. Still, others think that if you can insulate him with veteran influences on a team with some established culture, you might be able to bring him along and turn him into a special player. Where Porter ends up on draft night will depend on who picks where, and which teams feel they can get the most out of him. There’s bust potential here, but he’s capable of things most people simply cannot do with the ball in his hands. He may not end up in the top five, but he should only be allowed to slip so far.

8. Coby White, G, North Carolina | Freshman

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 16

White has built a legitimate case as North Carolina’s best long-term prospect with his ability to shoot from deep and a developing off-dribble game. He has been a nice surprise, and on his hot-shooting nights, his appeal as a scoring guard with size who can play on or off the ball is readily apparent. He’s a natural two who continues to learn the nuances of running a team, but realistically, he’ll be more of an NBA combo who is primarily valued for his shot-making ability. White is probably a couple years away from being a stable part of an NBA rotation, but his potential on both sides of the floor has generated enough intrigue to view him as a worthy late-lottery candidate. As teams grasp for talent atop the draft, a strong finish to the season would be a boon for his overall stock.

9. De’Andre Hunter, F, Virginia | Sophomore

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 14

Hunter has had a stellar individual season, and is one of the few lottery-caliber options where you more or less know exactly what you’re getting. He’s an unflashy all-around player who can defend a variety of positions, has proven he can knock down open jumpers, and won’t hurt you in any one area. While you won’t funnel a ton of offense through him, Hunter has improved his individual game facing up in the mid-post and should be able to take advantage of mismatches. It’s easy to see him thriving playing next to quality playmakers without needing his number called. He should be a bankable NBA role player at worst, and a positive lineup cog with a chance to contribute immediately.

10. Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas | Freshman

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 220 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 10

It’s probably important not to get too carried away with Hayes, but his physical profile, advanced defensive ability and long-term upside have kept him on course to be the first center selected in June. As a late-bloomer with high-caliber tools, natural instincts defending the basket and touch around the rim, Hayes has the potential to check every box for a five-man who doesn’t shoot jumpers. His offensive contributions are functionally limited—he’s purely a finisher right now—and his rebounding can be a bit inconsistent. Still, as he gets stronger and begins to play with more discipline, Hayes has a reasonable chance of becoming a starting-caliber big down the line.

11. Sekou Doumbouya, PF, Limoges

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 230 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 12

As the draft draws closer, there should be real opportunity for Doumbouya to move up from here, noting how underwhelmed the majority of scouts seem to be with the caliber of the American lottery. He should impress in workouts, and has come on a bit lately during club season after a thumb injury kept him out for all of January. His tools, shooting potential, and long-term role fit as a skilled four-man are all still intriguing, and it’s key to remember that with his December birthday, he is expected to be the youngest player drafted. Teams who can afford to invest some time in a long-term project will continue to track Doumbouya closely, and his skill set makes a lot of sense within a modern frontcourt. It won’t be a surprise if he ends up in the top ten.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

12. Nassir Little, F, North Carolina | Freshman

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 5

Although he remains a lottery-type talent, many have run out of patience with Little, who never quite turned the corner this season and has been more of a luxury than an essential part of UNC’s operation. From a tools standpoint, he has what it takes to be an NBA wing, but scouts are questioning his feel and lack of a pronounced pro-ready skill. He’s been iffy playing off the dribble and shooting from distance. This isn’t to say Little won’t eventually be able to cut it, but evaluators have been forced to re-assess his development curve, and he looks like a long-term project. Still, with his build and athletic ability, there should be a role for him if he can expand his skill set.

13. Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga | Junior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 11

Hachimura continues to intrigue teams with his NBA tools and efficient scoring, and the continued progress of his jump shot is a big key to projecting his value going forward. He’s shot it sparingly from outside, but if he can become a consistent three-point threat (which based on his rapid development in other areas and demonstrable shooting touch, seems possible), he should be able to maximize his skill set as a four-man. He is less explosive than he is strong and smooth, but will be able to keep up physically at the next level. There’s still room for improvement with Hachimura in terms of diversifying his offense, and his defensive effort is solid, although his awareness can be inconsistent. Closing the season strong against NCAA tournament-level competition will be key for all of Gonzaga’s prospects.

14. Keldon Johnson, G/F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 13

Johnson has always been a player whose value lies in his floor as a likely contributor, and he’s been steady if not spectacular for the Wildcats this season. His three-point shooting has been encouraging, his competitiveness consistently runs high, and there are no glaring holes in his skill set. Johnson is somewhat mature physically and is not extremely explosive or wiggly off the bounce, which points to a more limited ceiling than some of the players ahead of him on this list, but there’s a lot to like about his game, particularly given the demand for wings who play both ends. He should be a relatively safe choice as high as the late lottery.

15. KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford | Sophomore

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 15

Okpala and Stanford hit a bit of a slump to end the season, but teams will monitor him closely in the Pac-12 tournament and he remains a potential lottery pick. He has all the tools to be a quality pro and has been a mismatch problem in college, capable of slashing into the paint and drawing contact. Okpala has a number of key areas of improvement to focus on going forward, including the progression of his jumper and finishing more consistently. The outside shooting in particular is key, as he is not a volume shooter and is just average from the foul line. As he continues to add muscle, there’s definite upside given how agile he is for his size.

16. Goga Bitadze, C, KK Buducnost

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 245 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 25

Bitadze drew interest as high as the late first round last season but opted to stay overseas, and has continued to impress as a highly productive pro at his age. As a result, there’s a fairly safe production floor that comes attached with him, and for teams who favor skilled bigs, he should be a focus going into the spring. Bitadze is more of a traditional five, but he’s had an extremely strong year in Europe and will be in good position to maximize his stock. Bitadze is a pretty natural scorer around the basket, capable passer and strong shot-blocker, moves his feet fairly well for his size, and continues to make a very strong first-round case.

17. P.J. Washington, PF, Kentucky | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 22

Washington is playing the most consistently productive ball of his career at the moment, and while he’s not a huge upside guy, it’s pretty clear his base set of skills make sense together when projecting forward. He’s mobile, bouncy, and his rebounding, passing and defensive positioning enable him to impact games even when he’s not scoring. Washington has always been a sound finisher, and his jump shot continues to improve—his three-point range has looked more convincing of late, as well. From a role-player perspective, he has a lot to offer. He can continue to help himself with a strong showing in March.

18. Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 29

It’s been a banner year for Fernando’s growth, and even with Maryland’s inconsistencies, it’s never been more apparent that his physical ability, motor and intangibles create a degree of long-term NBA floor for him. He should be ready to log some minutes right away, and fit into a less-demanding offensive role that better suits him. Many of the immediate concerns with Fernando’s game stem from occasionally stiff post-up play and turnover issues, but realistically, he’s not a guy you’ll want to run things through at the next level anyway. If you think of him as Diet Clint Capela, running the floor, finishing and protecting the basket and moving his feet effectively in space, his NBA fit is obvious. He has looked the part of a first-rounder.

19. Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 27

Kentucky’s improved play has been a good platform for Herro to showcase his skillset, and he’s taken advantage. His ability to make difficult shots from deep and playmake a little on the side has always been endearing, and he plays with a bit more toughness than is generally advertised. Herro has cut back a bit on his tendency to overdribble, and profiles as a potentially dangerous supporting scorer on the perimeter. His body type doesn’t have much appeal from an NBA standpoint, but his overall defensive effort has been encouraging, and there have been games where he looks like his team’s best prospect. He’s more or less established himself as a first-rounder at this point.

G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images

20. Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 9

There is some real reason for concern with Langford, who has turned in an uneven season without showing much tangible progression. It’s not entirely his fault that Indiana has struggled, but expectations for him need to be reframed. There is some division of opinion about him, and some teams will have interest in his build and ability to finish, hoping they can flesh his skill set out. But upon close examination, Langford plays a predictable offensive game, struggles changing speeds, and if his three-point shot never comes around, he could end up on the fringes of the league sooner than anyone expected. This may seem like an overly negative tack to take with him, but at some point Langford’s pedigree has to be couc hed against what we’re seeing. He has not looked the part of a lottery pick, although it may be where he ends up based on perceived upside.

21. Jontay Porter, C, Missouri | Sophomore

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 24

Porter remains out for the season as he recovers from tearing his ACL and MCL, an unfortunate turn of events after he surprised NBA teams by deciding to return to school last year. Although it’s may be difficult for him to play his way upward in the draft, he has a terrific feel for the game and strong pass-dribble-shoot skill set for a big. Some teams had doubts about his athleticism last season, and Porter will need to show up in good shape and impress in individual workouts. Because his success has always been more predicated on his skill, the injury may not sap his effectiveness much. He still has a good case as a first round talent, and it will help that he’s an analytical darling.

22. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 18

There’s little questioning how much Alexander-Walker has improved this season, from his slimmed-down build to his consistent offensive contributions. Although he clearly profiles as a two-guard at the next level given his ongoing issues playing downhill and in the paint, he has the passing feel, shooting ability and size to be a nice complement alongside a more explosive playmaker. He’s not an alpha dog and can be turnover prone when asked to do too much, but it’s telling that he’s been at his best with Justin Robinson playing point guard. While Alexander-Walker doesn’t have incredible upside, the likelihood he becomes a useful rotation player has him as a mid-to-late first round selection in the eyes of most scouts.

23. Talen Horton-Tucker, G/F, Iowa State | Freshman

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 23

Although Horton-Tucker is somewhat of a polarizing prospect among evaluators, his ability to create shots for himself and others off the dribble make him an intriguing, if unorthodox player. Not many college players can match his natural ability to play on the move and score creatively. The key to Horton-Tucker unlocking his full potential will be improving his body and getting stronger, which would hopefully help him improve as a defender an athlete—his off-the-charts length helps compensate for his lack of height. If he puts everything together, he could be a uniquely effective player, but it may require a bit of patience.

24. Bol Bol, C, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 7'2" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 17

Bol’s season-ending foot injury has made him into even more of a wild card in this draft. While in terms of sheer ability he can justify a lottery selection, the implications of foot issues for guys his size coupled with his unusually slender body type are all pointing in the wrong direction. As such, it will be difficult for many teams to justify committing a high selection here when considering the risk. There were already concerns stemming from his work ethic and NBA fit, and whether he can physically handle a big minutes load (something that’s increasingly difficult to justify for 7-foot centers). The possibility of developing Bol into a unique, floor-spacing rotation big should keep him in the first round, but it’s tough to feel overly secure about him.

25. Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State | Freshman

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 21

Dort remains a first-round talent based on his tools, but his outside shooting and decision-making skills are still questionable, and make him something of an acquired taste. He’s built like a tank and has been able to overpower college defenders with his heft and explosiveness as a straight-line driver, and his base level of athletic ability gives him a good chance to find some level of NBA success. Still, Dort is not a particularly creative finisher in traffic and doesn’t have a very good left hand, and his approach barreling into the paint will only go so far at the next level. Defensively, his bulk helps him with larger wings, but also might keep him from sticking with quicker guards. There will be teams who value his unique physical attributes, and others who are concerned enough by his limitations to pass in this range.

26. Luka Samanic, F, Olimpija

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 26

If Samanic ends up in this draft, he’ll be an interesting investment in the late first or early second round as a skilled big with legitimate versatility on the perimeter. He has been in a tricky development situation this season that teams will take into account. Samanic badly needs to get stronger and develop his frame, but teams have long been intrigued by his ability to shoot, handle and pass at his size on the perimeter. He could be an intriguing stash player, or a team could seek to bring him over next year and develop him hands-on. He remains someone worth keeping tabs on.

27. Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville | Sophomore

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 39

Nwora possesses a very solid skill set for a complementary forward, able to shoot from deep off the catch and dribble, rebound and move the ball effectively. His play can still be a bit inconsistent, but he has blossomed as the primary offensive option for the Cardinals, showcasing high-level shot-making ability and helping lift them to a surprisingly solid season. Concerns stem from his body type and defensive contributions, as he’s probably best suited as a three but will struggle keeping up with athletic wings. Still, the possibility he gets into peak shape coupled with an attractive skill set make him intriguing in the late first round. Nwora should be considered within the context of this year’s draft, particularly if his stock peaks during the predraft process.

28. Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington | Senior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 205 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 43

In terms of defensive impact, Thybulle is among the best players in the country, to the degree that he needs to be taken seriously in spite of the fact Washington plays exclusively zone. If you believe what he does translates—and noting his quickness, length and disruptive hands, it should—then he has a strong case in the first round. While he’s unlikely to be much of an offensive weapon, as a 36% career three-point shooter (and 78% from the line), it’s fair to bet that his jumper stays passable. If you couple that with potentially elite perimeter defense, you have the makings of a very solid role player. All things considered, he’s a low-risk, high-reward option in this range of the draft.

29. Tre Jones, PG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 29

Jones continues to be a rock-solid, if unspectacular, contributor for Duke, and his maturity and unselfishness are traits that will serve him well at the NBA level. He’s established himself as one of the best defenders in college basketball, with extremely quick hands and anticipation skills. Bigger, more athletic guards can take advantage of him at times, but Jones will have to hang his hat on that end to survive long-term. Still, there is a real concern that he could be an offensive detractor if his three-point shooting doesn’t improve—he’s a good passer and doesn’t make many mistakes, but it’s extremely difficult to play with the ball in your hands in the NBA without being a threat to score. There’s some optimism he can figure it out, and being able to keep defenses honest will go a long way for him.

30. Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State | Freshman

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 170 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 28

Although he has not made much of an impact in the scoring column at all this season, teams have begun to take notice of Haliburton’s other contributions within the context of Iowa State’s success. His minimal offensive usage rate masks his role as a primary offensive conduit for the Cyclones, always making the right pass, rarely turning the ball over, and ensuring his higher-profile teammates are put in good positions to score. Haliburton has exceptional vision and elite instincts on both sides of the ball. His feel for where the ball should go and ability to enhance transition play is elite, and despite shooting a strictly set jumper right now, he’s been making threes at a convincing clip. As he gets stronger, his game will only expand. Returning to school should allow him to improve his draft stock, but he’s put himself in good position to at least test the waters this season. We don’t have a complete sense of how he scores the ball yet, but the things he does extremely well are difficult to teach.

31. Daniel Gafford, C, Arkansas | Sophomore

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 25

For better or worse, Gafford has been more or less the same player as last season, just with additional offensive volume, and he’s seen his stock slip a bit as the season has rolled on. While he’s still very much in the first-round mix, he plays an increasingly replaceable NBA role and may not be quite skilled or athletic enough to set himself apart. His length, fluidity and finishing will make him of interest to teams that like to spread the floor around their five-men, but Gafford is more smooth and lanky than he is functionally explosive, and his feet and hands at times just look average. He’s a quality shot-blocker, but with his slender build and so-so lateral mobility, he can’t necessarily be expected to hold his own in the post or defending ball screens. Still, Gafford won’t need heavy post-up touches to be effective as a finisher, rebounds the ball well, and will have a chance to provide value through those defined strengths.

32. Brandon Clarke, F/C, Gonzaga | Junior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 34

It is hard to ignore just how efficient Clarke has been offensively in addition to his obvious defensive prowess, but there are still questions as to what elements of his game translate in what fashion. Right now, his high-end athleticism covers for his lack of positional height, but he may find it much harder to scavenge for tip-ins and loose baskets against the size and length of NBA frontcourts. His offensive game is otherwise a bit predictable, and there are understandable concerns about whether he’ll be able to shoot given his low volume of outside attempts and average free-throw clip. These things are all going to matter, and given he’s literally a man among boys at the college level, his dominance needs to be approached with some level of skepticism as far as projection is concerned. Clarke is commonly compared to Jordan Bell, who slipped into the 30s and who has yet to carve out a significant role on the Warriors, despite being effective in spurts.

33. Ty Jerome, G, Virginia | Junior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 38

While Jerome can be somewhat of an acquired taste — it’s hard for many scouts to get over his underwhelming basketball body type—he has blossomed into a potential NBA role player with his ability to shoot from outside and improvise as a playmaker. He does have good positional height and can play with or without the ball, and excels creating good looks for himself and others in pressure situations and in the two-man game. His overall offensive versatility is appealing to teams, and the hope is that his toughness helps bridge the gap on defense, where he will have to be able to keep up with stronger players to survive. Jerome makes for an interesting second-round investment.

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

34. Carsen Edwards, G, Purdue | Junior

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 30

For two years now, Edwards has been the driving force behind overachieving Purdue teams that relied heavily on his scoring gifts. He can be a bit of a divisive prospect with his lack of positional height, but he‘s strong and explosive and can really make tough shots in tight spaces from the outside. Edwards should be afforded the room to consistently get his jumper off in spite of his height. His potential as a microwave scorer can’t be discounted, and while playmaking will never be the primary sell with him, some of his turnovers and mistakes are excusable based on how much time he spends with the ball in his hands. If Edwards can be a threat handling in screen situations as well as away from the ball, he should be able to maximize his chances of finding an NBA niche.

35. Neemias Queta, C, Utah State | Freshman

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 35

Queta has become an interesting candidate to test the waters this season, with teams intrigued by his 7’5” wingspan, 9’6” standing reach and impressive flashes of talent. Queta, a native of Portugal, is still raw from a skill perspective, but he‘s an instinctive rim protector and rebounder, can finish around the basket, is an underrated passer and seems to have made some adjustments in terms of being foul-prone. His defensive presence has been crucial for Utah State, and his tools and mobility will certainly play in the pros. Queta’s upside makes him a worthy roll of the dice at the end of the first round, but he’ll likely benefit from another year of college at this point.

36. Isaiah Roby, F/C, Nebraska | Junior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 42

Roby is a player who needs to be watched closely to properly understand his impact, much of which goes beyond the box score. Nebraska went into a tailspin this season, but Roby has spent the entire year playing out of position at the five. He has solid ball skills, has worked diligently on his outside shot and profiles nicely as an athletic, positionless big who can play inside and out. He has the size, agility and shot-blocking chops to be a solid, versatile defender. You can also make the argument that he was often under-utilized offensively on a team with selfish guards. While Roby has not always been the most consistent player, his projectable tools and skill set should have him in first-round consideration by June.

37. Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn | Sophomore

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 47

Where he might have once been something of a tweener forward, Okeke is an interesting fit from a positionless basketball standpoint given his ability to knock down shots, rebound and defend. He’s light on his feet, has great hands and racks up blocks and steals, with the potential to be a solid inside-out defender. He’s also been a pretty consistent spot-up option on a team driven mostly by its guards, with a smooth release. If he continues to improve as a shooter and expand his perimeter game, Okeke could blossom as a low-usage role player at the NBA level. He fits a useful mold as a combo forward, and could make a better first-round case next year if he returns.

38. Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina | Senior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 210 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 60

Johnson has enjoyed a fully-healthy, breakthrough season in which he emerged as UNC’s best player, sustaining a sky-high three-point shooting clip over the course of the year. At this point, he’s all but established himself as a terrific role player candidate and someone who has to be accounted for at all times outside the arc. Johnson will have some limitations defensively, but his height and ability to get his jumper off should be enough to keep him on the floor. Continuing to improve attacking closeouts and adding strength long-term will help. He seems bound for the early second round, or potentially the late first if things keep going right.

39. Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois | Freshman

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

The general consensus among scouts seems to be that Dosunmu could really benefit from two years of college, but he’s put together a quietly strong second half of the season and will draw legit interest from teams if he decides to test the waters. Dosunmu’s positional size as a combo guard, mature decision-making and well-rounded offensive make him an intriguing long-term bet. His outside shot is still a work in progress, but he’s made noticeable strides over the past year. Defensively, he can be extremely impactful when fully engaged. Dosunmu might make a better first-round case for himself in 2020, but he’d warrant a flier in this draft if he chooses to turn pro.

40. Zach Norvell Jr., SG, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 33

Norvell has been a consistently dangerous three-point threat this season at high volume, and profiles well as a potential specialist. His calm approach and ability to continue shooting through his misses has been impressive, and his lack of fear shooting from outside coupled with a consistent stroke gives him a chance. He has also shown some encouraging improvement defensively. He is not an especially creative finisher and has to refine his game attacking the paint, but the all-around package complimenting his potentially elite outside shooting makes him worth consideration in the late first or early to mid second round. Norvell can get hot and take over games when he gets going, and March will give him a good platform to do it.

41. Eric Paschall, PF, Villanova | Senior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 255 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 46

Teams are extremely familiar with Paschall’s strengths and limitations by now: he played a complementary role last year as Villanova rolled to an NCAA championship, and has adapted to a more prominent scoring load this season. While his NBA tasks will be closer to the former, his ability to knock down shots from outside, rebound and defend inside and out will be attractive to teams who favor versatile, floor-spacing bigs. His lack of great height poses a challenge, and he won’t create a ton of offense for himself, but Paschall should be comfortable sliding in as a low-usage option who contributes in several ways. His upside isn’t great, but he could potentially help a team early in his career.

42. Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 245 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 40

Bassey’s first-round appeal has dimmed somewhat upon closer examination. It’s hard to knock his production as a finisher and rebounder, but he has to work for much of what he gets and rely more on his motor than his athletic gifts. He has NBA talent and has shown some jump shooting flashes, but he may profile more as a long-term reserve than a starting-caliber center, and that places him more in the early-second round conversation. Some scouts have expressed concern about his heavy build and gait with respect to his conditioning and mobility. Bassey’s rebounding and hustle are nice strengths for a young big, but that type of role is where his ceiling might lie.

43. Ignas Brazdeikis, F, Michigan | Freshman

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 37

The core of Brazdeikis’s appeal is his offensive versatility, and he’s continued to prove he can score at all three levels, finish with both hands and consistently threaten from three-point range. He has a great sense of where his points are going to come from, and his toughness and consistent effort should continue to aid him. His weaknesses are obvious, as he’s not especially athletic nor versatile defensively, and being able to stay on the floor will be his primary stumbling block to an NBA job. But he’s a natural, intelligent offensive player who should be up to the challenge. Returning to school should be an option in his case, but he’s shown enough to warrant a selection this season.

44. Louis King, SF, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 31

King’s stock is a bit hard to peg right now, as he’s put together a decent season in a bad Pac-12, but doesn’t have a fully compelling case right now other than his pedigree. It seems likely he’ll at least test the waters, and given how wide-open this draft pool is right now, he’ll have a definite opportunity to move up a bit. In terms of ability, King has a first-round case as a young, smooth-scoring wing with guard skills, but he doesn’t excel in any one area at this stage. He’s more of a wait-and-see guy at this point, and teams will want to see more of him in the pre-draft process.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

45. Admiral Schofield, F, Tennessee | Senior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 240 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 36

Schofield has really been shooting the ball well of late and will get a chance to make a roster. The hope is he’ll be able to space the floor and defend wings and smaller bigs effectively, but it’s not a foregone conclusion those things translate. Schofield’s upside isn’t immense, but it’s hard not to see teams falling in love with him from an intangibles standpoint, justifiably so. He will have to keep making jumpers at a high clip and be able to guard on the perimeter to carve out a lasting place in the NBA. Schofield has enough elements working in his favor to make you want to bet on him, but profiles best as a second-rounder.

46. Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee | Junior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 41

Williams is clearly an exceptional college player, but there are questions about how the elements of his game translate at the next level. While he’d certainly be drafted, and his stock may never get higher, there’s some debate from scout to scout about whether he’s actually worthy of a first-round selection. His strength, smarts and scoring touch are all real positives, but Williams is going to have to make big strides as a jump shooter to stick around. His post-up game and rebounding seem likely to be hampered a bit against NBA frontlines, and he’s unlikely to ever create much of his own offense on the perimeter. While you want to bet on him as an individual, his on-court limitations will likely require a strong system fit for him to carve out a long-term role.

47. Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 45

Hagans’ value begins on the defensive end, where he has some of the best hands in college basketball and moves his feet at a great clip. Think about DeAnthony Melton as an athletic, defensive-minded backcourt analog in last year’s draft, and Hagans comes along in a similar vein. He’s still very much developing as a playmaker and scorer, still can’t shoot, and will likely be best off returning to school to polish his game—you can also draw a skill set comparison to Trevon Duval, who went undrafted. Still, Hagans has helped himself plenty this season and could benefit from a deep Kentucky run this month.

48. Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State | Sophomore

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 48

It continues to be difficult to get over McDaniels’ extremely thin build, but he’s having a productive season and offers some intrigue as a face-up oriented four. He will need to be a more consistent three-point shooter, and his frame is going to be an impediment on some level. He does possess a good deal of skill for a guy his size, but he’s not an extremely efficient offensive player at this point and has tended to struggle when San Diego State faces better competition. McDaniels has been productive on the glass and has definitely made improvements, but his lack of shot-blocking at his size is also a bit worrisome. He will need to make a more compelling case for himself in the pre-draft process, but his skill level will entice some team to take the plunge. The risk with him is mitigated in the second round.

49. Shamorie Ponds, G, St. John’s | Junior

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 49

Ponds is another player you either love or hate, but his shot-creation and creativity playing off the dribble does offer some appeal. He is not physically imposing in any way, but has a good level of craft to his game as a scorer and should be a threat to shoot from outside. Some teams will be turned off by his shoot-first approach, and his auxiliary counting stats are somewhat inflated by his heavy on-ball minutes and the lack of other passers on the roster. Nobody is mistaking him for a true point guard. Ponds’ productivity and ability to create off the dribble will appeal to some teams, but his lack of great physicality will be a stumbling point.

50. Jaylen Hoard, PF, Wake Forest | Freshman

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 51

Extracting Hoard’s struggles from Wake Forest’s extremely frustrating team context is a challenge, as they have done little to put him in great positions offensively and don’t have much of a playmaking element anywhere on their roster. His physical tools are still enticing from a projection perspective, as he should be able to defend multiple positions, can hit set threes, and will likely look at least marginally better playing alongside better players. Hoard is almost certainly better than he’s been able to show, and teams will have to sus that out for themselves over the next couple months should he declare for the draft.

51. Max Strus, G/F, DePaul | Senior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 58

Strus has closed the season on an individual tear, and continues to look the part as a potential NBA role player. The former D-II transfer is a deadly outside shooter, but is also an underrated ball-handler and passer who could really benefit playing next to better playmakers. Strus has good size, is more athletic than you realize, and he’s strong and tough enough to think he will be able to at least keep up defensively, although it’s not his forte. His ability to knock down shots from deep off the catch is a strong sell, and he deserves serious second-round looks for teams in need of shooting on the wing.

52. Ethan Happ, PF, Wisconsin | Senior

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 235 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 77

As his wildly productive career at Wisconsin winds down, Happ—despite the glaring lack of a jump shot—has to be taken seriously when it comes to earning an NBA opportunity. From the standpoint of scoring feel, passing ability and all-around game, Happ does almost everything well. But in a league that increasingly demands bigs be able to space the floor, his utter lack of an outside shot (and a career 54.5% free throw clip) bode poorly. He still boasts a ton of skill scoring on the interior, rebounds it well, and probably deserves more hype from a pro perspective. You can argue that he has been too productive to fail, at least in the sense of whether he makes a roster next year.

53. Naz Reid, C, LSU | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 53

LSU has exceeded all expectations this season, but Reid’s prospect case still comes with a ton of questionmarks. He’s rebounded the ball markedly better in the second half of the season, but still leaves something to be desired offensively and athletically. When motivated, he can be impactful, but he’s struggled markedly to score the ball efficiently and has yet to fully figure out the shots he should and shouldn’t be taking. Reid’s heavy feel and fouling issues don’t bode well for him being able to stay on the floor. His shooting, passing and handling skills are all above average for his size, but his offensive game is more cosmetically intriguing than it is role-applicable at this stage. Reid should be viewed more as a second-round flier than a first-round investment.

54. Dedric Lawson, F, Kansas | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 235 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 49

At some point, Lawson’s productivity can’t be ignored, but there are fair questions about what parts of his game translate to the NBA. He has been dominant at times for Kansas, owning the glass, jump-starting the offense with his passing and showing improvement finishing inside. But the long-term concerns persist surrounding his athleticism, outside shooting and defense. If he can’t space the floor, defend the perimeter or protect the basket consistently, it may be a challenge for Lawson to last at the next level. But analytics models will likely value his productivity, and he has certainly put himself in good position to get an opportunity.

55. Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont | Senior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 190 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 80

Windler’s perimeter shooting has given him a clear selling point for NBA teams, and he has enough of a complementary skill set at his size to warrant looks in the second round. He’s a deadeye shooter with a quick release and deep range, and a solid positional rebounder and ball-mover. His concerns come defensively, where he appears bound to struggle matching up with strong, athletic wing players. Windler has a good sense of how to find shots for himself without the ball and has had a strong season, but will be challenged from a physical standpoint at the next level. He runs fairly well, but is still somewhat stiff changing directions, and struggled against better competition this season. He’ll get a chance to prove himself, and provided the jumper is falling, he could find a way into the league in the right system.

56. Darius Bazley, F

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 56

Bazley made headlines with a string of decisions that led him out of his commitment to Syracuse and his plans to play in the G League, instead accepting a year-long paid internship with New Balance as he works out and angles for a spot in the draft. Scouts were less than impressed with his showings at All-American practices and the Nike Skills Academy last year, and there’s some legitimate long-term concern here given his lack of an offensive skill set. Bazley will likely be drafted, but he’ll have to give teams a more legitimate sense of what he can be going forward in his workouts. He continues to train for the draft in private.

57. Chris Clemons, PG, Campbell | Senior

Height: 5’9” | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 71

Right now it’s unclear whether Clemons will be drafted, but there is a serious case to be made that he should, 30 point-per-game average and status as a Top 10 all-time NCAA scorer notwithstanding. He’s small, but his strength, explosiveness off the dribble and ability to play through contact set him apart from the myriad undersized mid-major scorers that come around yearly. Clemons has deep range, can play without the ball, and might thrive playing in a more wide-open system alongside another playmaker. He will have to fight to stay on the court defensively given his lack of height, but if he can keep putting the ball in the basket at a strong clip, he should have a legitimate chance to make a roster. It’s a shame we won’t see Campbell in the NCAA tournament.

58. Yovel Zoosman, G/F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 58

Zoosman has made some waves in the EuroLeague as a 20-year-old, and brings a solid jump-shooting profile with some secondary playmaking ability and defensive toughness. His size and length are NBA-caliber, and his approach needs some refining, but he’s begun to produce enough to where a second-round flier is within reach. Zoosman’s overall skill package and feel are promising, and he bears monitoring going into the draft.

59. Zylan Cheatham, F, Arizona State | Senior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 220 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 52

Cheatham’s unorthodox but effective skill set has made him an impact piece after his transfer from San Diego State. He’s a plus athlete who is versatile on defense, with the length to defend inside and on the perimeter, and is a strong positional rebounder at either forward spot. He can handle and pass well for his size and finishes around the rim nicely, as well. Cheatham’s Achilles’ heel is a highly questionable jump shot, which won’t do him many favors, but his offensive role is otherwise malleable. His all-around impact still makes him a good candidate for a second-round dart throw, as Cheatham does so many things effectively that the jumper could just be a small detractor.

60. Charles Matthews, G/F, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 54

Matthews has reinvented himself as a defensive-minded role player, which gives him a much more interesting NBA case in the second round. He’s become a stopper for Michigan’s elite defense, using his size and length on a consistent basis and helping set the tone as a leader. His tools have always intrigued NBA teams, and although he remains inconsistent offensively, he does plenty to help the team win and has shown a little bit of improvement as a jump shooter. He’ll likely never be elite from outside, but as long as Matthews can continue to knock down catch-and-shoot threes at a decent clip, he’ll make a case for himself as a glue guy who does a little bit of everything. He is expected to return from injury this week.

61. Markus Howard, G, Marquette | Junior

Height: 5’11” | Weight: 175 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 44

Howard has had a spectacular year and certainly deserves an NBA opportunity (plus, the fact he only just turned 20 is a bonus). He’s a terrific spot-up shooter from just about anywhere, and can knock them down off the dribble or catch, making him a weapon in spite of his size. Teams still have size-based concerns from a defensive standpoint, as well as the fact it might be difficult for Howard to finish consistently going downhill—he shoots a disparate amount of jumpers and gets maximized in ball-screens by Marquette, but may not have that luxury going forward. It’ll be worth finding out if he can stick in the league, but he’ll have a high bar to clear in terms of offensive impact to earn minutes, particularly given he isn’t much of a playmaker from an assist-turnover standpoint.

62. Miye Oni, G/F, Yale | Junior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Oni’s length, strength and agility on the wing have made him a prospect teams have scouted heavily this season, and he boasts a solid all-around game to go with it. In addition to a basic, effective spot-up game, he’s a solid passer, rebounder and shot-blocker who contributes across the box score. He moves his feet well defensively and should be able to stay with bigger wings. Though he isn’t a prolific shot-creator, Oni doesn’t have any glaring holes in his skill set, either. Granted, the leap from the Ivy League is steep, but Oni’s athleticism won’t be in question and will be considered in the second round. If he continues improving as a shooter, he could stick.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

63. Tremont Waters, PG, LSU | Sophomore

Height: 5’11” | Weight: 170 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 57

A slippery scorer and playmaker, Waters has emerged as the primary catalyst and connective tissue for an LSU team that really turned things around in conference play. He finds ways to impact the game all over the floor, with a knack for stealing the ball, finding open teammates, and even contributing on the defensive glass. Waters’ overall feel is impressive, and while his three-point shot has been a little streaky and his height will make him an NBA liability on defense, he certainly has the chops to make it work as a backup point guard at the NBA level. It will come down to whether he can bring enough offensively to stay on the floor in spite of his size, which is likely to be an uphill climb.

64. Jordan Poole, SG, Michigan | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 55

If Michigan is to make a deep run in March, it will need more out of Poole, who has legit perimeter scoring ability but has yet to put everything together. He has improved his outside shooting and handled increased minutes just fine, but for a player who was pegged as a potential breakout, he hasn’t shown enough yet to feel great about taking him too high. Granted, this can all change with a great finish to the season, and his natural shot-making skills and athleticism will continue to pique interest. Right now it’s best to stay patient, and he could (and perhaps should) return to school and potentially play his way into a first-round selection in 2020.

65. Jordan Caroline, F, Nevada | Senior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 230 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 63

Caroline’s ability to effectively defend inside and play functional offense on the perimeter makes him an intriguing fit for where the league is headed. He has flown under the radar a bit amid Nevada’s success as the Martin twins have garnered more of the spotlight, but has developed a case as the team’s best pro prospect provided his improved three-point shooting is for real. The son of former NFL star Simeon Rice, Caroline has a strong frame and is quick off the floor, making him a dynamic rebounder in spite of his height, and is regarded as a strong leader with positive intangibles. He doesn’t provide much in the way of rim protection, but Caroline may have a chance to succeed in the P.J. Tucker mold if he can space the floor at a good clip.

66. Ja’vonte Smart, G, LSU | Freshman

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19

A variety of factors could potentially push Smart into turning pro, including his naming in connection with player payments that have seen head coach Will Wade suspended, the fact he’s emerged as a key player for LSU in the past couple weeks, and the fact he’s presently sitting out games. While Smart doesn’t have a calling card skill, he has shot the ball better of late, has a strong build and has done a good job of getting into the paint. He’s somewhat deceptive off the dribble and knows how to use his body to attack downhill. Smart may not be a good enough playmaker to run point full time, but he has shown plenty to warrant a flier. Whether or not he returns for LSU this season will be an interesting storyline with respect to this draft.

67. Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

An injury-riddled season has had a cooling effect on Tillie’s draft stock, but he’s back in action and could still well make an impact for Gonzaga in the tournament. While it’s not necessarily reasonable to expect that, Tillie, when healthy, has an interesting long-term profile given his ability to shoot from deep at his size, rebounding chops and overall feel. He could become a specialist without too much work other than adding strength and continuing to expand his face-up skills. Right now, he’s tracking more for 2020 due to the circumstances, but could still test the waters and make things interesting.

68. Jalen Lecque, G, Brewster Academy | HS Senior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 190 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 65

While Lecque is expected to be draft-eligible if he wants to be this year based on his birthday and academic situation in prep school, the NC State commit is far from NBA-ready and is viewed as more of a long-term project no matter what path he takes. His explosiveness and upside as a defender could potentially get him drafted, but it will require a team willing to take the time to develop him and know that he’ll need plently of time. Lecque has to become a more consistent offensive player in most facets, and his three-point shooting in particular is questionable at this stage. There’s upside here with his high-end athleticism, but his best option might be going to college. He could also be a candidate for the NBA’s professional path program, and spend a year in the G League.

69. Simi Shittu, PF, Vanderbilt | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 45

It has been tough for scouts to come away impressed with Shittu (or Vanderbilt at all) this season, but his pedigree and athletic tools still carry long-term potential. It’s been something of a lost year for him, after returning from an ACL injury to an undermanned rotation that lost Darius Garland and went winless in the SEC. Shittu has turned out to be more of a theoretical prospect at the moment, and if he tests the waters, he’s likely looking at a second-round selection at best. His athleticism, rebounding ability and potential face-up skill set isn’t without long-term intrigue, but it hasn’t looked like he can shoot whatsoever. He’s been in a bad team situation, but it’s hard to get excited about him right now.

70. Quinndary Weatherspoon, G, Mississippi State | Senior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 69

Weatherspoon is one of the better under-the-radar players in college basketball, as an athletic off-guard who can do a bit of everything. He’s not elite in any one area, but his jump shooting has improved and his toughness has bolstered Mississippi State. Defensively, he’s rangy and capable of holding his own. Weatherspoon would probably be better working in a smaller role, and has a chance to be a useful glue guy in the pros. His size and well-rounded game should play in his favor long term, and he’ll have a chance to make some noise in the tournament.

71. Jarrey Foster, G/F, SMU | Senior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 75

Though he wasn’t at peak strength, Foster returned from a knee injury to close out the season, and if not for the ongoing health issues would be more firmly in the mix for this draft. He possesses a nice level of versatility, size and feel, can be a very good defender, and if he can get back into peak basketball shape should be an intriguing long-term sleeper. Foster has never been a high-volume three-point shooter, and will need to get in front of teams and try to showcase his otherwise well-rounded skill set. His unselfishness and smarts will help his NBA case, but he may have to go through the back door.

72. Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College | Junior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 61

It’s been a disappointing year for Bowman, who was on the cusp of being drafted last year and might now find himself on the outside looking in. He didn’t have much help at all at Boston College, and teams who were already in his corner after last year are still likely to buy in on what he brings to the table, but he’ll have work to do in the predraft process and will have to hope for a combine invite. He’s a potentially useful backup point guard, with his athleticism, high-effort play and ability to put pressure on defenses in transition. His jumper has been very hot and cold, but Bowman’s ability to attack downhill and penchant for stuffing a box score is still of note.

73. Alen Smailagic, F/C, Santa Cruz Warriors

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 62

As a true 18-year-old facing older players in the G League, Smailagic has produced nice numbers in limited minutes for Santa Cruz and emerged as a buzzy, draftable prospect, combining size, skill and surprising fluidity facing up on the perimeter. After identifying him overseas, the Warriors traded up to acquire his rights in the 2018 G League draft and bring him over. There is some suspicion around the league that Golden State aims to try and acquire his NBA rights this summer, whether as a second-round selection or as a free agent, and based on what he’s shown, he looks like a reasonable low-cost project.

74. Tacko Fall, C, UCF | Senior

Height: 7’6” | Weight: 295 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: NR

College basketball’s tallest player at 7’6”, Fall has proven he’s more than just a curiosity. His strengths as a finisher and vertical rim protector are immediately evident, he’s gotten into pretty good shape and moves well for his size, and he might have a chance at carving out a role as a backup center. He can’t shoot jumpers at all and is not as skilled as Boban Marjanovic, but that’s Fall’s direct NBA analog. Given his unique physical advantages, a creative team should give him an opportunity to develop into an eventual 10-15 minute per game role.

75. Justin Wright-Foreman, G, Hofstra | Senior

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Although Hofstra won’t be dancing in March, Wright-Foreman had a remarkably strong year, and is a natural scorer with the ball in his hands. He’s forced NBA teams to take a close look, and he’s a good enough shooter off the catch and dribble to be a second-round flier or priority on the undrafted market. Hofstra plays primarly zone, so it’s hard to gauge his defensive impact at a glance, biut Wright-Foreman was so efficient in so many areas this season that he begs to be taken seriously. He’s not much of a playmaker, but his offensive profile was elite this year, albeit at a low level. He’s a likely Portsmouth Invitational shoo-in who could rise with a good spring.

76. Xavier Sneed, G/F, Kansas State | Junior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 73

Though unlikely to ever be an impact offensive player in the pros, Sneed’s toughness, ability to defend multiple positions, defensive rebounding and spot-up shooting make him a very effective jack-of-all-trades. He’s long and athletic enough to guard in the NBA, and with teams ever-willing to find value on the wing, Sneed will deserve an opportunity to make a difference. He does not have a terrific handle, nor is he great at creating offense, but he was a key to Kansas State’s Elite Eight run last year and won some people over. It wouldn’t be a total surprise if he continued to overachieve at the next level.

77. Marial Shayok, G/F, Iowa State | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 200 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 74

Something of a revelation after transferring from Virginia, Shayok has been a deadly spot-up player for the Cyclones and has the type of frame and length that will warrant an opportunity. His shot selection can be spotty at times, but he’s a good shooter who has a chance to be steady defensively. He’ll turn 24 later this year, which will be a detriment when it comes to the draft, but with the type of season he’s having, Shayok has to be taken seriously. He’d be a good two-way candidate if he goes undrafted.

78. Savion Flagg, G/F, Texas A&M | Sophomore

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 78

Although Flagg’s statistics don’t jump off the page, he has an intriguing level of feel and versatility for a guy his age, and can do a little bit of everything. Consistency has been a challenge, and he could use another year of college development, but with A&M’s program struggling, the context there may not improve much. Flagg can pass it, finish, and moves well without the ball, but it’s imperative his jump shot improves. He‘s a name to file away as a potential role guy who could help a team down the road, and has closed the season out strong.

79. Brian Bowen, G/F, Sydney Kings

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

Bowen carved out a role playing in Australia this season and is back in the mix to be drafted after his career took a detour following his naming in connection with the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. With a soft shooting touch and some pro success under his belt, Bowen should at least get an opportunity to get an NBA foothold. He’s not especially athletic or physical and struggled mightily at least year’s draft combine, but with a full year of basketball under his belt, he’ll have another chance to impress.

80. Jarron Cumberland, G/F, Cincinnati | Junior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Cumberland is a bit of a positional tweener, but his strong body type, offensive feel and ability to knock down open threes make him interesting as more of an undrafted type, should he opt to turn pro. While he is not great changing speeds and may not create much of his own offense, if he can move the ball, attack closeouts and defend, it might be enough to carve out a roster spot somewhere. His toughness should be endearing, but Cumberland will have to prove he can shoot it at a consistently high clip to succeed coming off this career year. He might have a better chance of being drafted if he stays another season.