Toronto native Drake continued to show love for his hometown on Wednesday night as the Raptors' training facility was renamed after his record label OVO. What was formerly the BioSteel Centre in Toronto is now named the OVO Athletics Training Centre, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Here it is! The Toronto Raptors Training Facility (Formally known as BioSteel Centre) is now OVO Athletic Centre. According to TSN’s @JLew1050, Drake will have a key to the facility. #WeTheNorth⁠ @CP24⁠ @Raptors pic.twitter.com/iIIoTscXkr — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) March 14, 2019

OVO's affiliation with the Raptors extends past the training facility's name. Drake reportedly has a key to Toronto's practice facility, and he has a stall in the Raptors' locker room at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors really gave Drake a stall in the locker room with the name ‘The Boy’ and it’s really DeMar’s old one. (Via @delonwright insta) pic.twitter.com/2plRjgmDZi — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) December 4, 2018

Drake is currently on his "Assassination Vacation" tour in Europe, though he should be able to make it back to Scotiabank Arena for a portion of Toronto's postseason. The 35-time Grammy nominee will finish his tour on April 26. The Raptors currently sit second in the East at 48–20.

Drake has been a presence at Raptors' games for the last decade, chatting with Kevin Durant and LeBron James from his courtside seats in recent years.