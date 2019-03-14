Raptors' Practice Facility Renamed After Drake, OVO Brand

Drake reportedly has a stall in Toronto's locker room at Scotiabank Arena. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 14, 2019

Toronto native Drake continued to show love for his hometown on Wednesday night as the Raptors' training facility was renamed after his record label OVO. What was formerly the BioSteel Centre in Toronto is now named the OVO Athletics Training Centre, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

OVO's affiliation with the Raptors extends past the training facility's name. Drake reportedly has a key to Toronto's practice facility, and he has a stall in the Raptors' locker room at Scotiabank Arena.

Drake is currently on his "Assassination Vacation" tour in Europe, though he should be able to make it back to Scotiabank Arena for a portion of Toronto's postseason. The 35-time Grammy nominee will finish his tour on April 26. The Raptors currently sit second in the East at 48–20. 

Drake has been a presence at Raptors' games for the last decade, chatting with Kevin Durant and LeBron James from his courtside seats in recent years.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message