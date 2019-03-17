Report: CJ McCollum Will Have Left Knee Strain Re-Examined Next Week

CJ McCollum exited Saturday's loss to the Spurs due to injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 17, 2019

The Trail Blazers will be a bit shorthanded over their next few games as starting guard CJ McCollum suffered a popliteus strain in his left knee in Saturday's 108-103 loss to the Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

According to Wojnarowski, McCollum will be re-examined in a week, and the injury is not seen as too serious.

McCollum is second on Portland in scoring this season, averaging 21.3 points through 68 games. The one game he missed this season was a 22-point victory over the Suns.

In the upcoming week, the Trail Blazers will host the Pacers, Mavericks, Pistons and Nets before a four-game road trip.

At 42-27 this season, Portland is fourth in the West, just a half-game ahead of the Thunder, who hold the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series between the squads. The Trail Blazers are 5.5 games behind the Warriors for the top seed but only 2.5 games ahead of the Clippers for the eighth seed.

