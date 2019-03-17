Just when you thought the Lakers season couldn't get any worse, this happens.

Los Angeles played a nail-biting contest in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks on Sunday that featured a spectacular game-winning play.

After going down 122-111 with fewer than four minutes remaining, New York went on a 13-1 run to give itself a 124-123 lead going into the game's final possession.

On the last play, LeBron James looked to get near the rim before pulling up for a short jumper that would have given the Lakers a late advantage. However, Mario Hezonja was able to stick with the four-time MVP and provide a game-winning block for the home team.

Mario Hezonja BLOCKS LeBron to clinch the Knicks' win over LA pic.twitter.com/OdeL77SFJV — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 17, 2019

Noted former LeBron-at-MSG-antagonist Enes Kanter particularly enjoyed the highlight.

James was the game's leading scorer with 33 points, but he missed his last four shots, including three in the final minute, two of which were blocked. He also caught some flack from Clyde Frazier earlier in the game for where he was sitting on the bench.

The loss is the Lakers' third straight and drops them to 31-39 on the season. The Knicks moved to 14-56 with the victory and stopped an eight-game losing streak.