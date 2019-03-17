Watch: Clyde Frazier Calls Out LeBron James for Sitting Away From Lakers on the Bench

LeBron James was not looking like the most interested Laker on the bench during this break in the action.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 17, 2019

It looks like we found another LeBron James narrative that won't be dying anytime soon.

You remember right before the trade deadline when a picture went viral of LeBron looking like he was isolating himself from the rest of the Lakers during a 42-point loss to the Pacers?

Well, during Sunday's game against the Knicks, we got another similar moment.

Except for this time, Knicks announcer and Naismith Hall of Famer Walt "Clyde" Frazier was on the mic to share his opinions on how it looks for James to be seated so far away from his team during a break in the action.

This appears to be more about James likes to sit at the end of the bench and sometimes nobody else happens to be there besides Tyson Chandler in street clothes. But, this is LeBron we're talking about.

So we'll spend three or four days discussing how his choice of seats is the real problem with the Lakers.

At least the fans aren't trying to get Jeanie Buss banned from Staples Center. Not every team can say its fans aren't revolting against the owner.

