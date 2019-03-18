Stephen Curry never stops to amaze fans, and he didn't disappoint Monday when he hit a three-quarter court buzzer beater against the Spurs.

The Warriors point guard went for the shot as time was expiring in the first quarter of the game. He threw it up and banked it off the backboard to tie the game at 25 at the end of the first quarter.

According to Basketball Reference, it was the first 60-foot field goal Curry has made in the regular season. It's his third 50-footer in the regular season, while he's made a 62-footer in the postseason in 2015 at Memphis. He has a habit of draining heaves.

This season, Curry is averaging 27.9 points per game with 5.2 assists per game.

The Warriors are 47–21, sitting first in the Western Conference.