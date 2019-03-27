Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant faced a tough question on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night when he was asked to rank himself against all-time greats LeBron James and Michael Jordan in the infamous Greatest of All-Time Debate.

In December, Bryant appeared on Alex Rodriguez and Big Cat's podcast, "The Corp", and said the GOAT debate was an immature question.

Bryant wasn't given an easy out by Corden. He either had to answer the question or take a bite of cow tongue, according to the game's rules. Rather than dive into the cow, Bryant went ahead and ranked the game's legends from his prespective.

"Alright, fine, I'm the best, Michael's second-best, LeBron is third," Bryant said after some inital prodding from Corden.

Bryant holds the edge on James with five Finals wins but sits one behind Jordan's six rings. James passed Jordan on the all-time points list on March 6 and is expected to pass Bryant in 2019-20.

The Lower Merion product retired in April 2016 after 18 All-Star appearances and one MVP. James is a 15-time All-Star with four MVPs, while Jordan tallied 14 All-Star Games and five MVPs.