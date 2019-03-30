LeBron James's first season with the Los Angeles Lakers has come to an end, the team announced on Saturday.

"After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season," president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. "This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.”

Los Angeles was officially eliminated from the playoffs on March 21 after suffering a 111–106 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers will now miss the playoffs for their sixth consecutive season, their longest postseason drought in franchise history.

James suffered a groin injury on Christmas Day that kept him out until Jan. 31. The Lakers went 6–11 in his absence. He ended up playing 55 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.

James will still travel with the team on the upcoming road trip to New Orleans and Oklahoma City