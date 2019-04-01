James LeBron James will not participate in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, but there is a shot he suits up for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, he told Joe Vardon of The Athletic

"Yeah, that's a possibility," LeBron told Vardon. "It depends on how I feel. I love the Olympics."

In three previous trips to the Olympics, James has collected two gold medals (2008 and 2012) and a bronze (2004).

James is in the midst of the season in which he played the fewest games of his career. The Lakers announced that they will be shutting down the four-time MVP who missed an extended part of the season due to a groin injury and had to be convinced to stop playing for the rest of this season.

Vardon notes that James and trainer Mike Mancias will have a new summer training program for the first time in eight years and that could shape how James approaches all offseason activities.

For instance, he will be shooting for "Space Jam 2" this summer, which is part of the reason he can't participate in the World Cup, even though he loves coach Gregg Popovich. Vardon reports there will be a full-length basketball court on the set of the movie so James can train as he sees fit for next season.

"I've had basically the same offseason training regimen the last eight years," James told Vardon. "I knew how long I wanted to rest for the season on a short timeline. I'm figuring out now how to get as much as I can out of two months of extra time for training. It requires a totally different strategy. We're looking at it in an entirely new way."

In a career-low 55 games for Los Angeles this season, James averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists.