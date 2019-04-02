Channing Frye Is Accepting All Challengers Once He Retires. Who Needs a Ride to L.A. Fitness?

If you think Channing Frye isn't really THAT good at basketball, your chance to prove it will be coming soon.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 02, 2019

Channing Frye is getting ready to retire at the end of this season, but he still has plenty of basketball left to play.

For those of you who read that sentence and thought, "Channing Frye is still in the league?" or "Why didn't he retire three years ago?" Channing has the perfect place for you to come meet him to share that sentiment.

"Listen, I'm rich, I'm a champion, I'm 35 and retiring and I'm living a great life. So, if you think I suck, I'll see you at L.A. fitness in a year, motherf-----," Frye told Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

This made me think: Who is bold enough to challenge Channing Frye?

On the surface, a lot of you may think you would have a chance. Frye averaged just 8.8 points per game for his career and he hasn't played more than 20 minutes a game in the last four seasons.

You played in high school. Your college intramural team won back-to-back championships and the only reason you didn't walk-on at college was because of politics. I get it. You got even more than a puncher's chance going up against Channing Frye.

So, for all of you people who are confident you can beat an NBA champion and 38.8% three-point shooter, I would like to remind you of what happened when Brian Scalabrine challenged the best players from the Boston area because they assumed he sucked since he didn't play much.

If you don't feel like watching 30 minutes of Brian Scalabrine playing basketball, I'll sum up the video for you real quick.

If the guy played/plays in the NBA, there is a 100% chance he will give you buckets beyond your wildest belief.

But, it should probably be a really good run at that L.A. Fitness Channing is going to be posted up at in retirement. Just don't be too eager to guard him. You might end up on the internet for all the wrong reasons.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message